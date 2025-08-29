SBI Launches Bitcoin Services for 3D Housing Pioneer

Japan’s leading crypto exchange, SBI VC Trade, has begun providing comprehensive digital asset services for construction firm LibWork’s treasury strategy.
SBI VC Trade has launched Bitcoin trading, custody, and investment management services for LibWork, marking a significant expansion into the construction sector. Moreover, it demonstrates how traditional industries increasingly adopt cryptocurrency treasury strategies.
Institutional-Grade Bitcoin Solutions
After the announcement, LibWork’s stock price initially surged to $5.44(800 yen). However, profit-taking activities later pushed shares down to $5.25(771 yen), representing a 2.41% decline from the previous trading session. The initial positive reaction demonstrates investor appetite for crypto-related developments. Nevertheless, short-term volatility suggests market participants remain cautious about sustainability.
The collaboration positions SBI VC Trade strategically within institutional cryptocurrency services. The exchange captures growing demand for treasury solutions across traditional Japanese industries. Professional-grade infrastructure enables clients to execute digital asset strategies effectively. Meanwhile, regulatory compliance and operational security standards are maintained throughout.
LibWork plans ambitious blockchain integration beyond simple holdings. The company will develop cryptocurrency-integrated property transactions and NFT-based ownership systems. International payment capabilities target emerging markets across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Robust trading and custody infrastructure facilitates these expansion plans.
LibWork announced groundbreaking initiatives in July. The company revealed the world’s first 3D-printed house NFT tokenization project. Simultaneously, it introduced cryptocurrency payment integration for property purchases. Subsequently, the firm resolved to purchase $3.4 million worth of bitcoin in August. This is an established medium-to-long-term holding strategy for asset management purposes.
Industry Transformation Through Crypto Integration
The partnership significantly expands SBI VC Trade’s institutional client base. The exchange demonstrates the ability to provide comprehensive solutions for traditional industries. If successful and followed by other established crypto platforms, the industry can effectively bridge conventional sectors with digital asset adoption, creating potential templates for similar collaborations.
The construction sector increasingly recognizes cryptocurrency’s potential for operational transformation, and traditional companies are more attracted to Treasury diversification strategies. SBI VC Trade’s entry comes at an opportune time to capitalize on this trend.
Source: https://beincrypto.com/sbi-launches-bitcoin-services-for-3d-housing-pioneer/