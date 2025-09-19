SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 05:30
SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions.

Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal of this effort is to make financial transactions faster, more transparent, and more secure for both businesses and consumers.

SBI Hyper Deposit Launches with XRP Rewards and Security Features

The step comes after SBI Holdings recently introduced a new service known as SBI Hyper Deposit. This service is used for automated fraud and error prevention transfers between bank and securities accounts. In order to get users, the company is providing various incentives. These include rewards in the form of XRP tokens and lower mortgage rates for early customers.

At the same time, SBI Shinsei Bank has partnered with DeCurret DCP, a provider of a DCJPY tokenized deposit platform in the Japanese market. Together, they will embark on research in full earnest on how to handle deposits across multiple currencies. They plan to use DLT and build on the existing infrastructure offered by Partior, a global digital money settlement platform already rolled out by big banks like DBS, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, and Deutsche Bank.

This partnership could be the turning point for tokenized payments in Japan. Until now, the majority of attempts have been made only on digital deposits denominated in yen (Japanese Yen). However, SBI Shinsei Bank is currently considering foreign currency tokenized deposit issuance and management as well. The objective is to serve both corporate and retail clients in terms of enhanced financial solutions.

Partior already supports several currencies like the US dollar, the euro, and the Singapore dollar. Alongside working with SBI Shinsei Bank, the platform will start supporting the Japanese yen. This will make currency exchange and settlement between Japan and the global markets faster and more reliable.

Japan’s Tokenized Yen to Enable Global Settlements via DeCurret

Meanwhile, DeCurret DCP will play an important role in linking domestic financial systems to international digital interconnection channels. The company will link its JPY-denominated tokens to Partior’s settlement platform. This link is supposed to facilitate real-time cross-border payments even if transactions are being done in closed blockchain-ledger internal to Japan.

This project will likely contribute to the overall digital economy shift in Japan. It provides an improved access of banks and customers to efficient, low-cost and reliable financial services. In addition, it enables Japanese banks to remain competitive in a global environment where blockchain technology and digital currencies are rapidly taking off.

The effort is also in line with global trends of finance. Tokenized deposits are being experimented with across the banking sector as a replacement to conventional banking. These tokens are backed on a one-to-one basis by real deposits, which makes them safe and trusted for users while still providing the benefits of blockchain technology.

Japanese financial institutions are adopting this technology, moving closer to a seamless and borderless money transfer system. Furthermore, their efforts are shaping the future of global finance through innovation and collaboration. Additionally, they emphasize security and compliance to ensure a trustworthy financial environment.

This project from SBI Shinsei Bank is not only a technical advancement but also a new vision of how digital money can operate across currencies and countries.

