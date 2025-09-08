Scallop: The Nemo protocol vulnerability incident will not affect Scallop's mining pool

PANews reported on September 8th that the Sui ecological lending protocol Scallop released a vulnerability update for the Nemo protocol, stating: "Earlier today, the Scallop team learned of a security incident on the Nemo protocol, which also affected the sCoin mining pool on the Nemo protocol. We would like to update that this incident only affects the Nemo protocol itself and has no impact on Scallop's mining pool. All Scallop mining pools remain secure. Nemo is currently working with a third-party audit agency, and we are awaiting further updates from the team."
Earlier news reported that NemoProtocol on Sui was hacked and lost $2.4 million .
