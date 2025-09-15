Scammers Drain $25,000 From Woman After Calling Wells Fargo Number – But the Bank Refuses To Reimburse

Par : The Daily Hodl
2025/09/15 17:15
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0876+1.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00589+1.20%

A woman from Austin, Texas, was reportedly scammed out of $25,000 after calling a phone number associated with Wells Fargo, and now she says the bank won’t reimburse her.

According to a new report by FOX7, Jody Filipot received a text message on June 7 that appeared to have come from Wells Fargo asking her to confirm if she had recently purchased something at Walmart.

Instead of responding, she called the number on the back of her Wells Fargo card and found that no issues were reported. However, about 15 minutes later, she got a call back from the same number from someone who claimed to be a senior supervisor at the bank.

The fraudster – who knew a lot of personal information about Filipot – told her that she needed to go to a Wells Fargo location and withdraw $15,000 from her checking account, and deposit the money into a Chase bank account, promising her it was part of an operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and that she would be reimbursed.

The next day, she was instructed to do the same thing, except with $10,000. However, when her partner checked her account the following day, they found that the money was gone

According to Connie Adams, Filipot’s partner, Wells Fargo is not doing enough to help them.

As stated by Adams to FOX 7,

“We just don’t understand, like Wells Fargo could have done so much more to protect us and they didn’t, and now we’re having to fight them to get our money back.”

In a statement to FOX 7, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said,

“We deeply empathize with those affected by financial scams. When a customer reports a suspected fraud or scam scenario, we take the situation seriously and thoroughly investigate the matter.”

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

 

The post Scammers Drain $25,000 From Woman After Calling Wells Fargo Number – But the Bank Refuses To Reimburse appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-9.39%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2912-5.65%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Partager
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,447.98-0.38%
MetYa
MET$0.243-0.32%
OP
OP$0.7441-5.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 02:28
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-3.37%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2567-6.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.03%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention