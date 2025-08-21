Science Star Mark Rober Is The Latest YouTuber To Get A Netflix Deal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:24
GET
GET$0.010197-9.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10427+3.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021821+7.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.011671-0.52%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.00566-4.64%

Topline

Netflix has announced it will develop an educational family competition show with content creator Mark Rober, its second deal in a year with a popular children’s YouTuber, as the streamer leans into creating new family and kid-friendly content as a proven way to retain subscribers and boost engagement.

Mark Rober on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Key Facts

Former NASA engineer and YouTube star Rober, ranked at No. 8 on Forbes’ list of top-earning creators this year, will create and host a new competition series to debut next year combining entertainment and education, much like he aims to do on his social media accounts, where he boasts more than 76 million followers combined.

Netflix did not attach a dollar amount to the deal, but it’s the second the streamer has inked with a children’s educational content creator after signing Ms. Rachel to produce exclusive episodes in January.

That deal has paid off—”Ms. Rachel: Season 1” is inching up on a record for a Netflix show with the most weeks spent on its Top 10 list and is a prime example of how young children can be among the most important demographics for a streaming service.

As viewers, young children are more likely to latch onto a show or movie and rack up viewing hours by watching repeatedly, as evidenced by “Ms. Rachel”—Netflix has only four episodes, but the season was the seventh most-watched on the streamer in the first half of the year with 162 million hours viewed.

Children also hold tremendous sway over their parents’ choice of streaming subscription, with a 2023 YouGov poll showing 49% consider what children’s content is available on a platform before subscribing, almost equal to how many people weigh the platform’s cost before signing up (50%).

Kids’ shows, especially those classified as “dialogue-free” or “low-dialogue,” are also more likely to become international hits than their adult-oriented counterparts, media consultant Emily Horgan told the Los Angeles Times, and shows geared toward pre-school children, like “Ms. Rachel” and “CoComelon” on Netflix, have been particularly successful.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Forbes Valuation

Rober is estimated by Forbes to have made $25 million in the last year. Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin-Accurso, is estimated to have made $23 million in the same period.

Key Background

Netflix launched its dedicated children’s section in 2011 with acquired content from sources like PBS and Cartoon Network, then branched into original children’s programming in 2013 with “Turbo FAST,” an animated series based on the DreamWorks Animation film “Turbo.” Within two years, Netflix had made 14 original shows for kids and has only stepped up kids’ content production each year since. “Ms. Rachel,” “Peppa Pig” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse” were among Netflix’s most-watched titles in the first half of 2025, the streamer’s data shows. Later this year, Netflix will also start streaming “Sesame Street.” The streamer picked up the show after Warner Bros. Discovery said it wasn’t renewing its deal with the long-running program, and both new and catalogue episodes will soon be available on Netflix.

Surprising Fact

Netflix has found some of its biggest successes in adapting programming originally created for YouTube, by far the most popular platform for children. “Cocomelon,” for instance, started as one of the world’s most popular children’s programs (its flagship YouTube channel has 193 million subscribers) before becoming a Netflix show in 2022. It was the second-most-watched program on Netflix in all of 2024, after “Bridgerton.” Netflix acquired the streaming license to “Blippi,” a YouTube channel aimed at toddlers and young children with 25 million followers, in 2022 and announced its “Ms. Rachel” deal in January. The new Rober show, a name for which has not been announced, will premiere in 2026.

What To Watch For

More children’s content from Netflix. “Barbie Mysteries” will release new episodes Aug. 28. “The Twits,” a film based on Roald Dahl’s 1980 children’s novel of the same name, is set for release in October. The streamer will also be releasing three new Dr. Seuss animated series this fall: “Red Fish, Blue Fish,” “Horton!,” and “The Sneetches.”

Tangent

Across all streamers in the first half of the year, children’s programming accounted for a large piece of the pie, Nielsen data showed. The popular children’s cartoon “Bluey,” available on Disney+, was streamed for more than 25 billion minutes in the first half of 2025 as the most watched TV show in any category. “Spongebob Squarepants” also made the top-10 list of most popular shows. Six of the top nine most-streamed movies of the year so far are children’s titles, and they accounted for nine of the top 20 overall.

Further Reading

ForbesHarry And Meghan Sign New Netflix Deal After All—But For Less Than Previous Mega-DealBy Mary Whitfill RoeloffsForbesNetflix’s Best New Kids Show Has High Audience Scores, Is AdorableBy Paul TassiForbesForbes Top Creators 2025By Steven Bertoni

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2025/08/20/netflix-is-all-in-on-childrens-programming-as-it-signs-deal-with-mark-rober-following-ms-rachel-success/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0.0218+1.39%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008065+6.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+4.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Partager
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005848+10.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.93+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10409+3.61%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Partager
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5658+2.64%
Major
MAJOR$0.15969+1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+3.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war