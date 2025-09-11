Scroll DAO Governance Redesigns Amid Community Concerns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 16:02
Key Points:
  • Scroll DAO announces leadership and governance changes amid community concerns.
  • Leadership resignations prompt governance redesign without a clear timeline.
  • Community transparency concerns escalate following Discord bans.

Leadership Shakeup Prompts Governance Redesign

Key reactions involve figures in the crypto community expressing concerns over governance suspension and redesign ambiguities. Haichen emphasized, “The team is redesigning governance,” while Raza preferred the term “pause” over more definitive actions like stopping or dismantling. The community’s response has centered on gaining clarity and transparency.

With the governance redesign in motion, Haichen relayed that an official follow-up plan or timeline is not yet available. The lack of concrete details has stirred discussions among stakeholders about the future operational dynamics and decision-making frameworks within the organization.

Community and industry reactions have highlighted notable transparency and trust issues.

OlimpioCrypto’s disclosure catalyzed debates regarding internal communication practices. The crypto community continues to follow developments closely, with market responses being monitored.

Transparency Issues Loom as Community Raises Concerns

Did you know? The pause in Scroll DAO’s governance reflects historical governance issues in DAO structures, where community representation disputes often result in decreased investor confidence and short-term token price dips.

According to CoinMarketCap, Scroll’s {SCR} token price is currently $0.35, with a market cap of $66.22 million. Over the last 7 days, SCR has increased by 9.08%, although the last 60-day change showed a minor decline of 0.80%.



Scroll(SCR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:44 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu Research Team predict that governance redesigns in Scroll DAO may affect its financial dynamics, potentially altering its regulatory standing and impacting its long-term technological adaptability. The current market sentiment and historical performance suggest cautious optimism pending clarity on future governance frameworks.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/scroll-dao-governance-changes/

