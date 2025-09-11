Scroll DAO Pauses Governance After Leadership Resignations and Redesign

TLDR

Scroll DAO halts governance after key leadership resignations, sparking concerns over decentralization.

Governance redesign underway at Scroll DAO as leadership exits leave future plans unclear.

Scroll’s zkEVM ecosystem continues to grow despite governance issues, with over $185M in vaults.

Scroll DAO’s pause on governance raises questions about centralization risks and operational transparency.

Scroll DAO, the governance body of Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling project Scroll, has temporarily paused its governance mechanism following a series of leadership resignations. The move, which has raised concerns about the future of the decentralized project, was announced by project delegate Olimpio in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 10.

The decision comes after the resignation of Scroll DAO leader Eugene, which led to further uncertainty within the project. Scroll co-founder Haichen Shen explained that the DAO is currently “redesigning governance,” but the details of the new structure remain unclear.

Scroll DAO Leadership Changes and Governance Redesign

The leadership shakeup at Scroll DAO has prompted concerns about the long-term direction of the project. According to the announcement, Raza Zaidi, the head of growth at Scroll, clarified that the move to pause governance should be viewed as a temporary “pause” rather than a permanent cessation or dismantling of the governance mechanism.

However, the rationale behind this decision has not been fully explained, leading to speculation about the potential shift toward a more centralized governance model.

Scroll’s DAO governance structure has been under scrutiny, especially with pending proposals, such as a treasury management plan, still in limbo. The uncertainty surrounding the execution of these proposals has raised questions about the operational transparency of the organization.

Community Reaction and Impact on Scroll’s Ecosystem

Despite the internal turmoil at the DAO, Scroll’s zkEVM-powered ecosystem continues to see growth. The project recently announced a partnership with Makinafi, which will introduce institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies via stablecoin vaults.

This development is aimed at both retail and enterprise users, highlighting the ongoing demand for Scroll’s infrastructure.

Moreover, Scroll has seen significant capital inflows, with over $185 million currently in corporate vaults powered by the zkEVM technology. The SCR token, despite the governance challenges, has seen a slight increase of 2.3% in the last 24 hours, showing that the market has not reacted negatively to the governance pause—yet.

Decentralization vs. Operational Complexity

The pause in Scroll DAO’s governance raises a broader issue faced by decentralized projects: balancing community-led management with operational complexity. Many decentralized projects, including Scroll, grapple with leadership turnover and the pressures of maintaining decentralized governance while scaling operations. As decentralized finance and blockchain technology continue to mature, the conflict between decentralization and effective decision-making is becoming more pronounced.

Scroll’s approach to governance has been characterized by its delegate voting system, where proposals are made and voted on by the community. However, the current uncertainty regarding the future of governance suggests that Scroll may be reevaluating this structure in light of recent leadership changes.

