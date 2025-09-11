SEC Aims to Transform U.S. Into Crypto Capital

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:23
Key Points:
  • SEC’s new crypto strategy aims to build U.S. as a crypto hub.
  • Most crypto tokens will not be deemed securities.
  • Focus on regulatory clarity and fostering innovations in crypto.

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins announced a seismic shift in U.S. cryptocurrency regulation during the OECD Global Financial Markets Roundtable, pivoting away from enforcement-heavy strategies.

This new approach prioritizes regulatory clarity, promoting domestic innovation and capital formation while maintaining global leadership in digital assets.

SEC Excludes Crypto Tokens from Securities Designation

Paul S. Atkins, U.S. SEC Chairman, declared a shift in regulatory focus for the cryptocurrency sector, emphasizing policy reforms to cultivate a thriving digital economy. Central to this change is the redefinition of most cryptocurrency tokens, as the SEC plans to no longer categorize them as securities. The objective is to facilitate growth in innovation and capital formation within the United States.

This strategic shift aims to streamline pathways for on-chain fundraising, reduce legal ambiguity, and foster more comprehensive crypto service platforms that encapsulate trading, lending, and staking under a unified regulatory framework. Additionally, the SEC’s announcement encourages diverse custody solutions within the sector.

Community and industry responses have been largely positive. Notably, industry leaders have expressed optimism about the reduced risk of tokens being classified as securities, which could enhance investor and institutional participation. Statements of support from entities like the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets further highlight anticipated improvements in regulatory clarity and market dynamics.

U.S. Crypto Market Anticipates Increased Investment Influx

Did you know? In 2025, the U.S. decided most crypto tokens aren’t securities, a move mirrored by past regulatory clarifications in Switzerland and Singapore, helping to retain blockchain innovation domestically.

Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing varied price adjustments, with a current value of $4,329.35, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $39.10 billion, reflecting a 15.31% change. Ethereum’s overall market cap is listed at $522.57 billion, showing a recent 1.01% increase.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:42 UTC on September 10, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research notes the SEC’s revised approach could foster increased institutional involvement in blockchain technology across financial sectors. Regulatory clarity expected from this shift may boost on-chain activity and liquidity in U.S. exchanges, driving substantial investment flows into digital assets.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-crypto-capital-policy-shift/

