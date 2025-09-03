SEC and CFTC Clarify Rules for Crypto Asset Trading Platforms

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/03 06:43
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have jointly released a statement regarding spot commodity products. This statement clarifies the rules governing the trading of crypto assets. The goal is to encourage innovation and participation in the crypto market while protecting investors.

Cooperation Toward Regulatory Clarity

The joint statement explains that current law does not stop SEC- or CFTC-registered exchanges from allowing the trading of certain spot crypto products. The SEC uses the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to regulate crypto assets that are considered securities, while the CFTC follows the Commodity Exchange Act to oversee those that are viewed as commodities.

By providing clear guidance, these regulatory agencies aim to support innovation and growth in the crypto industry. This joint statement is intended to help reduce confusion and boost confidence among market participants. With clear rules in place, participants can expect a broader range of choices in trading venues.  This initiative comes from a report by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The report recommended that these agencies collaborate to create clearer regulations.

New Clarity Supports Current Laws

Market participants should think about the rules when trading spot crypto asset products on exchanges registered with the SEC or CFTC. The joint statement emphasizes the need to comply with current laws, including the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering regulations.

Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has always advocated for clarity in trading and investor protection. Just recently, he introduced a broad-based regulatory reform package titled “Project Crypto.” The initiative aims to strike a balance between investor protection and market innovation. The initiative is designed to address emerging technologies and long-standing regulatory gaps.

Similarly, the CFTC issued new guidance aimed at clarifying how non-U.S. trading platforms can legally serve American customers. The update focuses on registration requirements for Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOTs) — overseas platforms that provide U.S. investors with access to global derivatives markets.

This collaboration between the SEC and CFTC will help to create a better regulatory environment for crypto trading. Market participants can now look forward to a more transparent and accountable crypto market. With clear rules and guidelines, traders can make better decisions about trading spot crypto asset products.

