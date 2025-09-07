U.S. regulators are accelerating a unified crypto push, signaling breakthrough pathways for DeFi, perpetual contracts, and peer-to-peer trading under streamlined, innovation-friendly federal oversight. SEC and CFTC Fire Second Shot in Crypto Coordination Push In another joint announcement highlighting the urgency of regulatory coordination, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-and-cftc-double-down-on-crypto-oversight-with-joint-push-for-regulatory-harmony/