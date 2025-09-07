SEC and CFTC Double Down on Crypto Oversight With Joint Push for Regulatory Harmony

U.S. regulators are accelerating a unified crypto push, signaling breakthrough pathways for DeFi, perpetual contracts, and peer-to-peer trading under streamlined, innovation-friendly federal oversight. SEC and CFTC Fire Second Shot in Crypto Coordination Push In another joint announcement highlighting the urgency of regulatory coordination, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-and-cftc-double-down-on-crypto-oversight-with-joint-push-for-regulatory-harmony/

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

