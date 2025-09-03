SEC and CFTC Open US-Registered Exchanges for Spot Crypto Listings

TLDR

  • The SEC and CFTC have issued a joint statement allowing US exchanges to list spot crypto products.
  • Exchanges must meet specific operational, margin, and clearing requirements to list spot crypto assets.
  • The decision marks a significant step in aligning US regulations with the growing crypto market.
  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins called the move a major step in bringing crypto innovation back to the US.
  • The announcement sets the stage for major exchanges like NYSE and Nasdaq to offer spot crypto trading.

The SEC and CFTC have issued a joint staff statement allowing U.S.-registered exchanges to list spot crypto products. This marks a significant step forward in the regulatory landscape for crypto assets in the United States. Both agencies clarified that the current law does not prohibit such products from being listed if specific requirements are met.

SEC and CFTC Open Doors for Crypto

The SEC and CFTC announced that US exchanges can now list spot crypto products under certain conditions. These conditions include ensuring proper margin, clearing, settlement, and public dissemination of trade data. The agencies also emphasized that exchanges must meet specific operational and risk management standards to offer these products.

CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham called the decision a turning point. She stressed that it aligns with efforts to make the US the global leader in crypto innovation. “This is a critical moment for America,” she said, highlighting the importance of supporting crypto markets within a clear regulatory framework.

Major Exchanges May Soon Offer Spot Crypto Products

Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, commented on the announcement. He suggested that major US exchanges like the NYSE and Nasdaq could soon offer spot trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Sigel added that this decision signals an important shift for crypto markets in the US.

The SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint helped shape this initiative. These efforts aim to create a more transparent and secure environment for digital asset trading. The staff is now ready to review filings from national securities exchanges and other platforms looking to list spot crypto products.

