SEC and CFTC pave new regulatory path for US spot crypto markets

2025/09/03 07:09
U.S. market regulators took a coordinated step to encourage the growth of crypto markets, issuing a joint staff statement on Sept. 2 that affirmed registered exchanges are not barred from offering certain spot crypto asset products.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the statement reflects their staff divisions’ shared view that regulated platforms can facilitate spot commodity trades.

The agencies framed the move as part of a broader push to expand market choice and bring digital asset innovation back onshore.

Coordinated regulatory effort

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins called the joint statement a milestone for the industry, highlighting the agency’s commitment to fostering competition among trading venues.

CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham positioned the announcement as a reversal from previous policy uncertainty, linking it to President Donald Trump’s push to make the US “the crypto capital of the world.”

The effort stems from ongoing initiatives: the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint.” Both programs aim to modernize regulatory frameworks, building on recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

A clear pathway

The agencies’ trading and market oversight divisions said they would continue engaging with industry stakeholders to address concerns and assess potential products.

Registered exchanges are encouraged to approach staff at either regulator for guidance on compliance. The statement comes as the CFTC gears up to restore US access for offshore exchanges after issuing new guidance last month.

The joint statement indicates that the SEC and CFTC intend to maintain open channels for dialogue and anticipate further actions to support the growth and development of U.S. digital asset markets.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-and-cftc-pave-new-regulatory-path-for-us-spot-crypto-markets/

