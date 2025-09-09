SEC and CFTC Plan Coordinated Crypto Regulatory Roundtables

Key Points: SEC and CFTC plan joint roundtables on crypto oversight issues in Washington this October.

Focus includes exemptions, broker-dealer responsibilities, and 24/7 trading coordination.

Regulatory clarity might ease compliance costs, improving U.S. crypto market access.

The U.S. SEC’s crypto working group, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, will discuss “Financial Surveillance and Privacy” in Washington on October 17, focusing on crypto regulatory measures.

This roundtable may reshape U.S. crypto regulations, impacting compliance costs and trading activities for major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

SEC and CFTC Collaborate for Crypto Market Improvement

Led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, the SEC’s crypto working group alongside the CFTC, is convening to discuss potential exemptions and safe harbors in crypto offering and sales. The initiative proposes to ease broker-dealer financial burdens by adjusting rules in the U.S. market.

This regulatory approach aims to provide clearer guidelines to crypto exchanges and brokers. By potentially adopting exemptions and aligning trading hours, it seeks to facilitate broader institutional access, ultimately nurturing U.S. market growth. This development could lead to improved functionality for cryptocurrency trading within regulatory scopes.

Reactions highlight the intent behind these discussions as crucial to safeguarding privacy while fostering innovation in financial technology. Commissioner Hester Peirce indicated the importance of privacy and technology in protecting sensitive data. The financial community is keen on the implications of these regulatory dialogues on market dynamics.

Historical Patterns Show Regulation Affects Crypto Prices

Did you know? In 2021, similar SEC/CFTC dialogues resulted in temporary market rallies, illustrating how regulatory clarity can significantly influence crypto asset prices.

Bitcoin (BTC), as the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, currently trades at $112,910.65, showing a varied price performance over recent months. Data from CoinMarketCap reports a market cap of $2.25 trillion and a 0.93% 24-hour increase. Despite a short-term surge, it’s down 4.49% over the last 30 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:42 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu team suggest that regulatory clarity could drive financial growth in the crypto sector. Historical patterns indicate that market certainty often attracts increased investment and technological advancement. Potential exemptions and streamlined rules may invigorate related crypto assets and exchanges in the U.S. market.