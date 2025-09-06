SEC and CFTC Plan Joint Roundtable for Crypto Regulation

Key Points:
  • US SEC and CFTC to hold joint roundtable for crypto regulation.
  • Focus on unified frameworks for crypto assets and platforms.
  • This regulation impacts ETH, BTC, and key DeFi products.

The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29, 2025, in Washington D.C. to discuss coordinated approaches to cryptocurrency regulation.

This event aims to resolve regulatory ambiguities, impacting cryptocurrency markets and fostering a unified framework for asset classification and market operations.

SEC and CFTC’s Unified Crypto Regulation Roundtable on September 29, 2025

The SEC and CFTC will hold a roundtable on September 29, 2025, to discuss coordinated crypto regulation efforts. This joint event highlights efforts to address previous regulatory ambiguities impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Key regulatory figures, including Paul S. Atkins and Caroline D. Pham, are at the forefront of this initiative.

The roundtable aims to standardize product definitions, trading platforms, and data reporting requirements. This move could significantly influence how cryptocurrencies and related products are classified and regulated in the United States.

Industry reactions have been generally positive, as stakeholders expect clearer regulations to facilitate smoother operations. Market participants emphasize the importance of harmonizing frameworks to foster innovation and maintain investor protection.

Resolving Crypto Conflicts: SEC and CFTC Coordination Initiative

Did you know?
The collaboration between the SEC and CFTC could resolve past conflicts over crypto asset classifications, an issue that previously stalled regulatory innovation and led some U.S. projects to move offshore.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,301.36, with a market cap of formatNumber(519195833973, 2). Its 24-hour trading volume increased by 30.78% to formatNumber(42213400917, 2). ETH’s price has dropped by 1.20% over the past day and 2.11% over the last week, despite rising 71.04% in 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team identifies potential impacts from this regulatory coordination, expecting it to stabilize U.S. crypto markets by aligning regulatory standards. This could enhance DeFi projects’ compliance and encourage financial innovation within clear boundaries.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-cftc-joint-crypto-regulation/

