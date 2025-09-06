SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:47
Key Points:
  • The SEC and CFTC plan a joint crypto regulatory roundtable on September 29, 2025.
  • Focus on regulatory coordination and market clarity.
  • No major institutional funding announcements yet.

The SEC and CFTC will host a roundtable on September 29, 2025, to discuss regulatory alignment for cryptocurrency markets, featuring SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham.

This collaboration seeks to resolve jurisdictional overlaps and enhance market clarity, potentially affecting major crypto assets like ETH and BTC, fostering industry confidence and innovation.

SEC and CFTC Align on Crypto Oversight Strategies

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced their plans to host a joint regulatory roundtable on September 29, 2025. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham will lead the discussion to explore opportunities for cross-agency regulatory coordination in the crypto asset market.

Areas of focus will include harmonizing definitions of products and trading platforms, simplifying reporting and data standards, and unifying capital and margin frameworks. This coordination aims to address past regulatory conflicts, particularly over assets such as Ethereum (ETH), and better serve public interests.

Market reactions have been closely monitored, with industry participants anticipating potential impacts on major crypto assets like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). The joint statement from Atkins and Pham highlights a shift from prior “turf wars” towards collaborative regulatory clarity, inviting market participant engagement.

Ethereum Surges 70% Amidst Regulatory Developments

Did you know? The SEC and CFTC’s previous combined efforts on spot crypto products marked early steps for regulatory alignment, with prior conflicts over Ethereum’s status as a commodity or security.

Ethereum is priced at $4,298.96, with a market cap of $518,907,300,159.73. In the past 90 days, its price rose by 70.90% with a 24-hour trading volume of $44,049,344,926.81. Data from CoinMarketCap highlights its influence in the market with a dominance of 13.65%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:08 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest potential changes in financial, regulatory, and technological landscapes. The coordinated regulatory effort may resolve longstanding issues and support innovative solutions within the crypto industry, backed by historical trends and data insights.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-cftc-crypto-regulatory-roundtable-2025/

