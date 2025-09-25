SEC Announces Second Approval, ETF Approved! Concerning Bitcoin and 4 Altcoins!

The SEC has taken another significant step towards the cryptocurrency sector, announcing that it has approved Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF under its new public listing standard.

Accordingly, the SEC approved Hasdex’s ETF, which includes major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM).

Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, announced this news in a statement.

The SEC previously approved the US’s first multi-cryptocurrency spot ETF, the ‘Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC),’ under the SEC’s general listing standard.

*This is not investment advice.

