The recent nod from the SEC to expand Hashdex's Nasdaq Crypto ETF could mark a significant shift in the crypto market. This development has the potential to impact key digital assets, stirring curiosity among investors. Powered by Outset PR’s data-driven market insights, this article examines the SEC’s approval of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto ETF expansion and its potential impact on key assets like XRP and Stellar (XLM).

XRP Eyes Recovery with Potential for Growth After Recent Dip

Source: tradingview

XRP's price currently sits just under $3, following a drop from a higher range. It's hovering between $2.91 and $3.09 but showing signs of potential recovery. The coin recently dipped by over 10% in the last week. The nearest resistance lies at $3.21, and breaking through it could signal further growth. If XRP manages a climb, it could aim for the second resistance at $3.39, representing nearly a 15% increase from its lower range. Looking back six months, XRP has appreciated by over a quarter, indicating resilience. While short-term indicators suggest some caution, the coin has room for upward movement towards its recent highs.

Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data

Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind.

Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like:

Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential

Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience

Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically

Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert.

Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven

The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience.

Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include:

Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month.

Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR's proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility.

Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage.

Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets.

Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts.

Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact

Stellar (XLM) Shows Resilience with Potential for Growth

Source: tradingview

Stellar's price hovers around $0.38 to $0.40, showing a stable yet cautious pattern. Despite a dip over the past week and month, the six-month growth of over 30% suggests underlying strength. The coin currently faces resistance at $0.42, with support at about $0.36. If it breaks the first resistance, it might head to $0.45, a potential 13% jump. Stochastic and RSI levels hint at a balanced momentum, neither overbought nor oversold. While recent trends show a decline, the longer-term upward movement offers hope. Stellar needs to maintain above its support levels to avoid further dips, but the potential for growth remains promising if it climbs above resistance.

Conclusion

The SEC’s approval of Hashdex’s ETF expansion could open new doors for XRP, XLM, and the wider market, setting the stage for renewed momentum. Outset PR’s tracking of adoption trends and resistance levels shows that these coins are well-positioned to benefit if institutional interest continues to grow. As the market adjusts, XRP and Stellar may emerge as key players, reinforcing the importance of data-driven analysis in identifying the next growth cycle.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.