Explore the implications of the SEC’s approval of Hashdex Nasdaq's Crypto ETF expansion, with a particular focus on how it can potentially revolutionize the landscape for XRP and XLM digital currencies.Explore the implications of the SEC’s approval of Hashdex Nasdaq's Crypto ETF expansion, with a particular focus on how it can potentially revolutionize the landscape for XRP and XLM digital currencies.

SEC Approval of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion: A Game-Changer for XRP and XLM?

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 23:24
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.7307+18.28%
XRP
XRP$2.7908+1.33%
Stellar
XLM$0.3612+2.87%

The recent nod from the SEC to expand Hashdex's Nasdaq Crypto ETF could mark a significant shift in the crypto market. This development has the potential to impact key digital assets, stirring curiosity among investors. Powered by Outset PR’s data-driven market insights, this article examines the SEC’s approval of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto ETF expansion and its potential impact on key assets like XRP and Stellar (XLM).

XRP Eyes Recovery with Potential for Growth After Recent Dip

Source: tradingview 

XRP's price currently sits just under $3, following a drop from a higher range. It's hovering between $2.91 and $3.09 but showing signs of potential recovery. The coin recently dipped by over 10% in the last week. The nearest resistance lies at $3.21, and breaking through it could signal further growth. If XRP manages a climb, it could aim for the second resistance at $3.39, representing nearly a 15% increase from its lower range. Looking back six months, XRP has appreciated by over a quarter, indicating resilience. While short-term indicators suggest some caution, the coin has room for upward movement towards its recent highs.

Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data

Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind.

Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like:

  • Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential

  • Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience

  • Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically

Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert.

Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven

The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience.

Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include:

  • Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month. 

  • Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR's proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility.

  • Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage.

  • Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets.

  • Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts.

Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact 

Stellar (XLM) Shows Resilience with Potential for Growth

Source: tradingview 

Stellar's price hovers around $0.38 to $0.40, showing a stable yet cautious pattern. Despite a dip over the past week and month, the six-month growth of over 30% suggests underlying strength. The coin currently faces resistance at $0.42, with support at about $0.36. If it breaks the first resistance, it might head to $0.45, a potential 13% jump. Stochastic and RSI levels hint at a balanced momentum, neither overbought nor oversold. While recent trends show a decline, the longer-term upward movement offers hope. Stellar needs to maintain above its support levels to avoid further dips, but the potential for growth remains promising if it climbs above resistance.

Conclusion

The SEC’s approval of Hashdex’s ETF expansion could open new doors for XRP, XLM, and the wider market, setting the stage for renewed momentum. Outset PR’s tracking of adoption trends and resistance levels shows that these coins are well-positioned to benefit if institutional interest continues to grow. As the market adjusts, XRP and Stellar may emerge as key players, reinforcing the importance of data-driven analysis in identifying the next growth cycle.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Partager
Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00163-13.93%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00504-4.90%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.72%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Partager
Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.10858-1.14%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot