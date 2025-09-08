SEC approval of listing standards can mainstream crypto ETFs

The SEC’s proposed generic listing standards could streamline crypto ETF approvals from 240 days to just 60-75 days, opening doors for altcoin funds.

Opinion by: Margaret Rosenfeld, chief legal officer of Everstake

For years, the approval of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been one of the most contested battles in financial regulation. The first applications for a Bitcoin (BTC) ETF date back more than a decade. Only in early 2024, after repeated denials and a court battle that forced the US Securities and Exchange Commission to reconsider, did spot Bitcoin ETFs finally gain SEC approval in the United States.

The long road to that point underscored the regulatory caution, political scrutiny and structural complexity surrounding digital asset markets.

