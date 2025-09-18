SEC Approves First U.S. Multi-Asset ETF Holding XRP, Solana, And Cardano ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:21
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlighted the first multi-token fund in the country, allowing Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to start trading. 

SEC Signs Off On The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

On Sept. 17, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced on X that the Securities and Exchange Commission had just given its regulatory blessing for its GDLC ETF.

The fund will give investors exposure to five of the world’s biggest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple’s XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). A multi-asset crypto ETP provides traditional investors with an easier way to gain exposure to multiple cryptocurrencies without the need to open accounts on exchanges or purchase the tokens directly. 

According to Mintzberg, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) will be the first multi-token ETP in the market. 

“Thank you to the SEC Crypto Task Force for their continued, unmatched efforts in bringing the regulatory clarity our industry deserves,” he added.

In July, the SEC delayed its decision on Grayscale’s attempt to convert GDLC, an over-the-counter fund, into a tradable ETP on NYSE Arca, as the agency sought to further review the application. In a letter dated July 8, Grayscale revealed it may take legal action if the SEC continued to hold up the debut of the fund on NYSE Arca.

SEC Approves New Listing Standards, Opening Door For More Crypto ETFs

Wednesday’s approval of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund came alongside an important regulatory development for crypto ETF issuers. Specifically, the SEC approved a set of rules for exchanges to list exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding spot commodities, including cryptocurrencies, without requiring the commission’s individual review each time.

“This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process and reducing barriers to access digital asset products within America’s trusted capital markets,” said SEC Chair Paul Atkins in a statement.

Analysts believe the move could swing the door wide open for more crypto products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“The last time they implemented a generic listings standards for ETF, launches tripled,” Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas observed in an X post. “Good chance we see north of 100 crypto ETFs launched in the next 12 months.”


Source: https://zycrypto.com/groundbreaking-sec-approves-first-u-s-multi-asset-etf-holding-xrp-solana-and-cardano/

