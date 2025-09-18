SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/18 14:45
FUND
FUND$0.01806+3.20%

The SEC has approved “generic listings standards” that will clear the way for spot crypto ETFs to launch, reported Bloomberg’s ETF expert Eric Balchunas on Wednesday.

The move allows exchanges to list ETPs holding spot commodities, including digital assets, without requiring individual SEC approval for each product. It also eliminates the lengthy, case-by-case approval process that previously required months or years.

“This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for,” commented James Seyffart, who added:

SEC Smoothing The Path For Crypto

Basically, if the asset has a futures contract trading on a regulated exchange such as Coinbase for six months, it will be allowed to become a spot ETF, he explained. Aside from Bitcoin and Ethereum, there were 12 crypto assets trading as futures on Coinbase, which now have an easier path to becoming spot ETFs.

Nova Dius President Nate Geraci also applauded the move:

Two years ago, the previous SEC was still battling Grayscale over a spot Bitcoin ETF, he said before adding its amazing how far we’ve come.

The regulator also approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 Index, and afternoon-settled Bitcoin ETF options. However, it delayed the decision on the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF.

Altcoin ETFs Due Today

This week is a big one for altcoin ETFs with two highly anticipated launches today.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) are both expected to begin trading on Thursday.

It will be a first for a spot XRP fund and a spot meme coin fund in the United States, and analysts expect a slew of them to follow.

The post SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07164-0.01%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004412-0.38%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08576-3.77%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

In a dramatic shift in investment patterns, South Korean retail investors withdrew $657 million from Tesla stock in August 2025, representing the largest monthly outflow in more than two years. At the same time, by mid-2025, they had shifted more than $12 billion into U.S.-listed companies tied to cryptocurrency, indicating a deepening preference for digital […]
Union
U$0.015212+8.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08612-0.11%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 14:00
Partager
SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules

SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules

The post SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. SEC has approved new listing standards that simplify the process for launching spot crypto ETFs under the ’33 Act. Cryptocurrencies with listed futures on Coinbase, currently about 12 to 15 coins, will now qualify automatically, removing the need for separate case-by-case approvals. This change streamlines regulatory procedures, cutting delays and hurdles, while opening …
Union
U$0.015212+8.32%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019681+0.60%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04105-0.98%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/18 14:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

Welcome to CoinCodeCap (signals.coincodecap.com) Payment Portal.