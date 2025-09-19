SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Faster Crypto ETF Launches

TLDR

The SEC approved new generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, speeding up the approval process.

The updated rules will reduce approval timelines from 240 days to under 75 days for crypto ETFs.

Over 90 new crypto ETF applications have already been filed, targeting altcoins and multi-token baskets.

The SEC’s decision is expected to lead to a surge in crypto ETF launches, potentially exceeding 100 in the next year.

Industry experts anticipate increased institutional investment in crypto ETFs as a result of the streamlined process.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced new “generic listing standards” for crypto ETFs. This decision allows exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe to fast-track digital asset funds. The new rules aim to simplify the approval process, cutting down the timeline for crypto ETFs from several months to just 75 days.

The SEC’s move marks a major shift in crypto ETF regulations, with industry experts anticipating rapid growth. The change will likely accelerate the approval of various new crypto ETFs, especially those linked to altcoins and multi-token baskets. Asset managers have already filed over 90 ETF applications, reflecting growing demand in the market.

Streamlined Approval Process for Crypto ETFs

Under the updated regulations, the approval process for commodity-based crypto ETFs will be more streamlined. Previously, each fund had to undergo a bespoke review by multiple SEC divisions. The new approach eliminates duplicative reviews and cuts the timeline significantly, from up to 240 days to under 75 days.

Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the importance of these changes, noting their potential impact on the market.

Balchunas believes that the SEC’s decision could result in over 100 new crypto ETFs launching in the next year.

The new rules also open the door for spot Bitcoin ETFs and broader crypto indices. These innovations could lead to significant institutional investment, as large-scale market players seek exposure to digital assets. The SEC’s decision signals a stronger regulatory framework for crypto, making it easier for institutions to access the growing crypto market.

Impact on Market Growth and Crypto ETF Launches

With fewer barriers, the crypto ETF market is expected to expand rapidly. Balchunas forecasts that the number of crypto ETFs in the U.S. could double by 2026. This surge in ETF launches will likely be fueled by institutional interest, as high-demand crypto assets like bitcoin and ether gain traction in traditional investment portfolios.

Currently, fewer than 30 spot crypto ETFs are trading on U.S. exchanges. However, with the SEC’s new approval process, the total number of crypto ETFs is expected to rise significantly. The move is seen as an effort to keep the U.S. at the forefront of crypto market innovation.

The SEC’s decision also aligns with growing global interest in crypto ETFs. Europe and Canada have already launched multi-token crypto ETFs, and the U.S. is now catching up. With the new listing standards, U.S. markets will be better positioned to serve both retail and institutional investors at scale.

The post SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Faster Crypto ETF Launches appeared first on CoinCentral.