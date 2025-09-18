SEC Approves Grayscale’s GDLC Fund: A New Era for Crypto ETFs

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/18 20:36
Union
U$0,014189+%7,24
XRP
XRP$3,1258+%3,21
Multichain
MULTI$0,04328+%0,16
Major
MAJOR$0,16432+%2,43
FUND
FUND$0,01851+%5,77
ERA
ERA$0,7432+%4,22

TLDR

  • The SEC has approved Grayscale’s GDLC Fund, marking the first multi-crypto exchange-traded product in the U.S.
  • Grayscale’s GDLC Fund offers exposure to five major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.
  • The approval allows Grayscale’s GDLC Fund to list on NYSE Arca, providing retail and institutional investors with regulated crypto access.
  • Grayscale’s GDLC Fund currently holds over $915 million in assets under management with a net asset value of $57.70 per share.
  • SEC’s decision to approve Grayscale’s GDLC Fund signals a shift toward broader acceptance of crypto products in traditional markets.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking a significant step for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). This approval allows Grayscale’s GDLC fund to list on NYSE Arca, offering a diversified portfolio of five major cryptocurrencies. With this move, Grayscale’s GDLC fund becomes the first multi-crypto ETP in the U.S. market.

Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg praised the SEC for its efforts to bring clarity to the digital asset space.

The SEC’s approval signals a shift in regulatory momentum toward broader acceptance of crypto products in traditional markets.

What Does Grayscale’s GDLC Fund Offer?

Grayscale’s GDLC fund provides exposure to five prominent cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This diversification gives investors a balanced approach to cryptocurrency investments. The fund aims to cater to both retail and institutional investors, offering a regulated path to digital asset exposure.

As of now, the GDLC fund holds over $915 million in assets under management. The net asset value per share stands at $57.70. With the approval of the fund, investors now have easier access to a portfolio of leading digital assets through traditional investment channels.

The fund’s transition to a publicly traded ETP is a game-changer. It opens the door for further crypto ETPs to enter the U.S. market. Grayscale’s GDLC fund could set the precedent for other crypto products seeking approval from the SEC.

Experts Predict Wave of New Crypto ETFs

The SEC’s approval is part of a broader move to streamline the approval process for crypto ETFs. SEC Chair Paul Atkins emphasized that this decision would “maximize investor choice and foster innovation.” This shift in regulatory approach is expected to lower barriers for crypto product issuers and encourage more products to enter the market.

Industry experts predict that the approval of Grayscale’s GDLC fund could spark a wave of new crypto ETF launches. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas highlighted that the last time a similar approval occurred, ETF launches tripled. Analysts expect more than 100 new crypto ETFs within the next year, signaling increased investor demand.

The post SEC Approves Grayscale’s GDLC Fund: A New Era for Crypto ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
RealLink
REAL$0,0653+%2,25
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009939-%3,14
Moonveil
MORE$0,08821+%1,10
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01447+%7,34
Chainlink
LINK$24,34+%5,91
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager
Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

XRP için bugün kritik bir gün olması bekleniyor. Zira ABD’nin ilk XRP ETF’inin bugün onaylanması bekleniyor. XRP için kritik haber beklenirken, Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse‘dan önemli açıklamalar geldi. Bloomberg’e konuşan Ripple CEO’su, XRP ETF onayının sadece zaman meselesi olduğunu ve XRP’nin Beyaz Saray rezervlerine eklenebileceğini belirtti. Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse, bir XRP spot ETF’sinin onayının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
XRP
XRP$3,1258+%3,21
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018598+%9,54
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Robinhood US to List CRV

W token spikes 20% after Wormhole announces new upgrade