  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 12:30
XRP
XRP$2.7569-3.28%
Solana
SOL$195.52-4.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.052-2.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,429.84-1.96%
Ethereum
ETH$3,921.26-2.04%

 

SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.

 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). 

This decision is seen as a step toward broadening the accessibility of crypto assets for investors. This is as the ETF now tracks a more diversified portfolio of top cryptocurrencies.

Hashdex Expands Crypto ETF Portfolio

Under the new SEC approval, Hashdex’s ETF will now offer exposure to a wider range of digital assets. Previously, the fund only included Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

With the addition of XRP and SOL, the ETF will now include BTC at 72.5%, ETH at 14.8%, XRP at 6.9%, SOL at 4.3%, and Cardano (ADA) at 1.2%. The approval follows the SEC’s updated rules, which allow for a broader selection of assets within commodity-based trust shares.

The decision comes under the SEC’s new framework for crypto-based products, which aims to streamline the approval process for such financial instruments. This new regulatory environment reduces approval times. This is from up to 270 days to as little as 75 days, accelerating the pace at which crypto-related ETFs can enter the market. 

This change will open the door for more products to be launched in the near future.

Institutional Interest in XRP and SOL

The inclusion of XRP and SOL in Hashdex’s ETF is expected to attract more institutional investors to these altcoins. Bitcoin and Ethereum have historically overshadowed these assets. 

With XRP and SOL now included in a regulated ETF, these assets may gain more legitimacy and broader market acceptance. The decision by the SEC to approve such a product reflects a growing recognition of the potential of these altcoins in the broader crypto market.

Furthermore, the approval of Hashdex’s ETF follows closely behind other notable ETF developments. 

Earlier, Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF approval came under the same generic listing rule. This was a signal that the SEC is now open to supporting a wider range of crypto-based investment products.

This shift indicates that the SEC is becoming more favorable toward crypto assets and seeks to provide clearer guidelines for their inclusion in traditional financial products.

Accelerating Crypto ETF Filings

In response to the SEC’s new framework, asset managers are moving quickly to file new products. Recently, Amplify ETFs filed for a SOL and XRP Monthly Income ETF, aiming to offer exposure to the price returns of these two assets while generating income for investors. 

SEC streamlined listing process has incentivized asset managers to expedite their filings, signaling strong interest in the expanding market for digital asset-backed ETFs.

This regulatory shift aligns with the SEC’s broader goal of creating a robust framework for digital assets. It provides greater certainty for the crypto industry and investors alike.

As crypto ETFs gain popularity, the SEC’s approval of products like Hashdex’s ETF will support the growth of crypto-based investment vehicles. Moreover, it ensures compliance with U.S. financial regulations.

The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57617-11.13%
Plasma
XPL$1.3019+550.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,924.61-2.07%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Partager
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$261.88-1.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01697+13.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001527-4.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Partager
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
READY
READY$0.018-4.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016615-2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy

Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance