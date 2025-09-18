SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE

2025/09/18
Key Takeaways

  • The SEC has approved standardized listing rules for commodity-based trust shares.
  • Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE can now list these products without individual SEC applications per product.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange.

The approval allows these exchanges to list shares of commodity-based trusts under standardized criteria rather than requiring individual applications for each product. The new framework applies to trust structures that hold physical commodities or commodity-related investments.

This newly approved standard paves the way for formal listing rules for crypto exchange-traded funds, quickly setting the stage for these products to be prepared for public trading.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-commodity-trust-listing-standards-nasdaq-cboe-nyse/

