SEC, CFTC Open Door to U.S. Spot Crypto Trading

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 09:47
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have opened the door for spot crypto trading on U.S. regulated exchanges. In a joint staff statement, the agencies confirmed that registered platforms can facilitate trading of certain spot crypto asset products under existing law.

SEC-CFTC Joint Statement Brings Clarity and Assurance for U.S. Crypto Exchanges

The move is an important regulatory step for the crypto market in the U.S. The joint statement clarifies that certain spot crypto products, including leveraged or margined retail transactions, are not prohibited from being listed on SEC or CFTC registered platforms. The agencies framed the development as part of broader efforts to make America a hub for blockchain innovation.

The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets had urged the regulators to align policies on digital finance. Their July 2025 report recommended steps to strengthen U.S. leadership in blockchain technology and push back against overseas competition. As such, the SEC launched project crypto while the CFTC launched crypto sprint.

The joint statement reflects that guidance, emphasizing regulatory clarity while still maintaining investor protections. For exchanges, the statement provides direct assurance.

National securities exchanges, designated contract markets, and foreign boards of trade can now explore listing these products without fear of breaching current law. The SEC-CFTC staff also invited exchanges and market participants to contact staff with questions, highlighting a willingness to review filings promptly.

Also covered in the guidance are operational concerns. Clearinghouses have the freedom to collaborate with custodians in managing accounts of customers. Also, it encourages the spread of trade data recorded by registered exchange to enhance transparency. The agencies also emphasized that monitoring of underlying markets is necessary. They added that provisions should be made to have a common location for reference pricing to facilitate equitable monitoring.

U.S. Regulators Chart Path for Spot Crypto Market Growth

Transparency and competition were recurring themes in the SEC-CFTC announcement. However, the tone is notably different from past cautionary statements. It opens a pathway for crypto exchanges to expand offerings in line with established regulatory frameworks.

For the U.S. crypto market, the timing is critical. Global exchanges are racing to attract liquidity and innovation. With this joint statement, the top U.S. regulators are signaling that the domestic market should not lag behind.

Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett quoted the comments of the leading regulators. SEC Chair Paul Atkins emphasized that market participants would be free to decide where to trade spot crypto assets.

 

Paul

Source: https://coingape.com/sec-cftc-open-door-to-u-s-spot-crypto-trading/

