SEC Chair Announces Crypto Golden Age – Investors Hurry to Secure Bitcoin Hyper As Presale Breaks $15M

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins is on a mission to bring crypto to the mainstream.

At the OECD Roundtable on Global Financial Markets held in Paris, he made it clear once again. With clearer token classifications, on-chain capital raising, and regulatory partnerships, crypto’s golden age is here.

The announcement sparked widespread market enthusiasm, leading to a 17% increase in Bitcoin trading volume and sending the Bitcoin Hyper token presale past the $15M milestone.

Crypto’s Time Has Come, Announces SEC Chair Paul Atkins

Paul Atkins is one of the most influential voices in the Trump administration’s bold pro-crypto pivot. He announced Project Crypto on July 31, 2025, as part of modernizing U.S. securities regulations to bring digital assets into the picture.

In the latest keynote address, he outlines his vision for pro-crypto policies. This covers a wide range of areas, including foreign investment, accounting standards, and financial materiality.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins proposes pro-crypto initiatives.

For example, he promises more clarity on which tokens are and aren’t securities, aligning with Trump’s deregulatory stance. The new view is that overregulation stifles Web3 innovation in the US.

He also proposes new frameworks to support crypto-native fundraising models, along with integrated super app trading platforms that offer trading, lending, and passive income opportunities.

This has the potential to attract more crypto capital to the US market and give the nation an edge in Web3, similar to its current lead in AI.

Atkins also highlighted the importance of collaborations with global regulators to harmonize crypto regulations across the world.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins gives keynote at the OECD Roundtable.

His message aligns with global trends, as this year witnessed more and more countries taking bold crypto initiatives, pumping more retail and institutional capital into the market.

Proof? Kazakhstan plans a national crypto reserve and CryptoCity to establish itself as a digital finance leader in Central Asia – one of the many examples to make the news recently.

For investors, this is a green light to restructure their portfolio before the next crypto surge.

While blue-chip cryptos will be the first to benefit from the shifting regulatory environment, they can’t repeat their exponential price surges like in the past. That’s why new cryptocurrencies, those in the infrastructure niche in particular, are crucial to building a strong crypto portfolio.

A top crypto that checks the box this month is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Let’s find out what makes it one of the best altcoins to buy now.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is Bringing Programmability to Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a token with a new layer-2 solution that sets out to solve a big problem for Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin blockchain has long struggled with its lack of speed and programmability. Although it is the first crypto and blockchain, it has yet to catch up with Web3 innovation.

This is where Hyper steps in, with a new layer powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) and a canonical bridge. These components accomplish key goals within the new ecosystem:

  • The SVM makes $BTC transactions faster and cheaper. It also enables smart contracts and high throughput applications.
  • The bridge securely mints wrapped $BTC on the new L2 while maintaining the L1’s secure execution.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2 architecture.

Together, these tools open $BTC to the rapidly evolving world of DeFi, dApps, and other Web3 innovations.

It is exactly the kind of blockchain breakthrough that fits neatly into the pro-crypto vision championed by the SEC and the Trump administration.

Although $BTC is more popular than any crypto when it comes to being a storage value, it risks falling behind in tech progress. The gap could widen and alienate $BTC from the broader crypto market if the blockchain is not integrated into promising crypto niches.

So it comes as no surprise that investors are rushing to hoard the L2’s native crypto $HYPER before the presale sells out. Right now, the project is boasting a $15M+ raise and, as of August 12, the ICO has even locked in a $160K+ whale buy.

​​$HYPER whale purchases presale tokens worth $161.3K.

The low token price (currently $0.012895), along with the dynamic staking APYs (now at 74%), make the opportunity too tempting to ignore.

Bitcoin Hyper also ranks high for credibility. Despite being an early-stage project, the devs regularly update their progress on the website. The team recently confirmed the completion of early prototypes validating SVM execution inside the rollup.

In addition, the smart contract has undergone two independent security audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, eliminating concerns of rug pulls and vulnerabilities often seen in early-stage projects.

The combination of innovation and credibility makes $HYPER one of the most promising crypto to watch now.

While the token still sells below $0.013, the next presale surge is only a day away. The whitepaper sets the listing period in Q4, 2025, and our $HYPER price prediction forecasts a $0.32 high by EOY.

Join the official Bitcoin Hyper presale for the lowest price.

As always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/sec-chair-promises-golden-age-crypto-investors-watch-bitcoin-hyper

