SEC chair Atkins says most tokens not securities in regulatory shift

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:15
GET
GET$0.008467-2.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-1.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429+11.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016754+4.62%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1217+3.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001978+0.25%

US Securities and Exchange Commission chair Paul Atkins said during a keynote address on Wednesday that “most crypto tokens are not securities,” signaling a major policy shift for the agency.

Speaking at the OECD Roundtable, Atkins reiterated the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative — first launched in July — and sharpened its focus by pledging that most tokens will fall outside securities law and that entrepreneurs will be able to raise capital on-chain without “endless legal uncertainty.”

He argued that for too long, the SEC relied on ad hoc enforcement actions that drove innovation offshore, and pledged instead to offer predictable regulatory guidance for digital assets.

The statement seemingly breaks with years of SEC practice since the 2017 DAO Report, which applied the Howey test to many token sales, leading to enforcement actions against exchanges and issuers. Under Atkins, the agency will distinguish more clearly between securities and non-securities, giving entrepreneurs firmer ground when structuring tokenized projects.

He also endorsed a “super-app” platform model that would allow trading, lending, and staking under a single regulatory framework, aligning the SEC more closely with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regime.

Atkins’ comments follow the President’s Working Group report on digital asset markets, which urged agencies to accelerate rulemaking to keep the US competitive.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/atkins-tokens-not-securities

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00875-2.82%
Solana
SOL$222.95+3.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796+1.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Union
U$0.01098+0.18%
TIA
TIA$1.748-2.88%
IO
IO$0.61--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06255+2.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad