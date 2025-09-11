SEC Chair Declares ‘Crypto’s Time Has Come’ In Latest Statement – Get The Full Scoop

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/11 11:00
Paul Atkins, the newly appointed chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has boldly declared that “crypto’s time has come,” marking a pivotal moment in the regulator’s approach to digital assets.

Atkins Declares End To ‘Weaponization’ Of Regulation

Delivering a keynote address at the inaugural OECD roundtable on global financial markets, Atkins expressed his commitment to unlocking the potential of digital assets in the United States, highlighting the impact of new technologies on global finance. 

Atkins criticized the previous SEC approach under former chair Gary Gensler, which he described as a “weaponization” of regulatory powers that stifled the crypto industry. 

The Commissioner pointed out that this “enforcement-centric strategy” not only proved ineffective but also drove innovation overseas, burdening American entrepreneurs with costly legal defenses. He asserted that those days are over and that the SEC is embarking on a new chapter.

The SEC under Atkins aims to establish “clear and predictable regulations” that will enable innovation to flourish. He indicated that the agency will no longer rely on ad hoc enforcement actions to set policy. 

As Congress works on legislation, the SEC is set to modernize its rules through what it has termed “Project Crypto.” This initiative seeks to adapt existing securities regulations to accommodate the digital asset landscape, ensuring that most crypto tokens are clearly classified as non-securities.

Future Of Crypto Regulation

Atkins also highlighted the need for regulatory efficiency, advocating for a minimum effective dose of regulation to protect investors without overburdening entrepreneurs with complex rules that only large incumbents can navigate. 

He emphasized the potential for innovation through “super-app” trading platforms that could combine trading, lending, and staking services under a unified regulatory framework. 

Atkins further unveiled that the Securities and Exchange Commission also plans to collaborate with other regulatory bodies to create a cohesive environment that permits the trading of crypto assets alongside traditional financial services. 

The regulator praised the European Union (EU) for its stance on digital assets, specifically referencing the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which he sees as a model for regulatory clarity. 

Atkins expressed a desire for the United States to learn from these efforts, ensuring that America remains a leader in fostering an economic climate conducive to financial innovation.

In closing, Atkins articulated a vision for a future where breakthroughs in the financial industry are made on American soil, under American oversight, ultimately benefiting American investors. 

He welcomed the opportunity to work with international allies to enhance economic collaboration and extend the sphere of freedom and prosperity in the financial markets, including the fast-growing cryptocurrency space.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

