SEC Chair Paul Atkins backs crypto super apps with unified licenses and flexible custody

Key Takeaways

SEC Chair Paul Atkins endorses the development of crypto ‘super apps’ with unified regulatory licenses.

These platforms would integrate trading, lending, staking, and more under a single oversight framework.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has expressed support for crypto “super apps” that would integrate multiple digital asset services under unified regulatory oversight.

Atkins has advocated for platforms that combine trading, lending, staking and other crypto services under a single regulatory umbrella. These platforms would allow side-by-side trading of security and non-security digital assets while offering flexible custody solutions, including self-custody options.

Atkins considers self-custody a “core American value.” The approach aims to reduce duplicative regulations, lower compliance costs, and foster innovation by enabling platforms to operate efficiently with a single license.

The super app model would streamline regulatory requirements for companies offering multiple crypto services, moving away from the current system where different services often require separate licenses and compliance frameworks.