SEC Chair Paul Atkins Unveils Plans for President’s Digital Assets Group

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 17:25
The United States just sent a big signal to the crypto world.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has announced the launch of the President’s Digital Assets Group.

The goal is to move away from the old ‘regulation by enforcement’ approach and set clear, workable rules for digital assets.

Atkins made the announcement at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, calling it part of ‘Project Crypto’ and a fresh start for the industry.

With President Trump backing the roadmap, the U.S. now looks ready to position itself as a leader in crypto innovation rather than a roadblock.

The Bigger Context

The President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group already set out a policy roadmap in July. It urged regulators to help crypto businesses grow while still protecting investors.

Atkins said the SEC will follow this roadmap closely, offering tailored exemptions, safe harbors, and fresh disclosure rules for companies working with tokens.

paul atkins project crypto post on X.

Instead of forcing everything into the securities box, the Commission now wants flexible rules.

This change could impact everything from ICOs and airdrops to decentralized apps and network rewards.

Venture capital firms and advocacy groups like Andreessen Horowitz and the DeFi Education Fund are pushing hard for these reforms, and Atkins seems willing to listen.

If he sticks to his promise of focusing enforcement only on fraud and scams, it could open the floodgates for the best altcoins, and new crypto projects like Snorter Token to thrive in the U.S.

Spotlight on Snorter Token ($SNORT)

Snorter Token ($SNORT) powers Snorter Bot, the fastest, lowest-fee trading bot built natively into Telegram for Solana and Ethereum degens.

Instead of juggling multiple apps, Snorter Token turns your Telegram chat into a full trading suite. You can swap tokens, set stop-losses, snipe launches, copy trade top wallets, and even track your portfolio without leaving the chat window.

Snorter Token benefits.

The team designed it for speed, because in meme coin chaos, milliseconds matter.

With custom RPC infrastructure, $SNORT delivers sub-second execution on Solana, making it one of the quickest sniping bots in the game. Security is also baked in.

A closed beta showed an 85% detection success rate for rugpulls and honeypots, with live blacklist scans and alerts when a token turns shady.

The economics are just as sharp. While many bots charge over 1.5% per trade, Snorter’s execution fees drop to just 0.85% for $SNORT holders – cheaper than most competitors.

That means more of your wins stay in your pocket. Beyond trading, the token also unlocks staking rewards, cross-chain bridging via Portal Bridge, and upcoming support for ETH, BNB, Polygon, and Base.

In short, Snorter Bot isn’t just a meme-driven gimmick – it’s a multi-chain trading weapon, fine-tuned for degens who want speed, protection, and control.

Why Snorter Token Could Be the One to Buy

Now let’s talk numbers.

$SNORT is still in presale and you can buy it for $0.1017. It has already raised $3.2M from early investors.

how to buy snorter token presale.

For a project that’s shipping real utility with a working bot, that’s serious traction. And with the SEC preparing to launch the President’s Digital Assets Group to empower crypto projects, the timing looks almost scripted.

Regulation is finally shifting toward clarity, and tokens like Snorter stand to benefit from that friendlier environment.

Investors are hungry for the next breakout among meme coins and new crypto presales.

Snorter Token combines the fun of meme culture with actual product muscle – an edge most presale tokens can only dream of.

Add in its lower fees, speed advantage, and community buzz, and you get a project that feels positioned for liftoff.

For those searching for the best presale to enter before wider adoption hits, Snorter Token could be the ticket.

A Turning Point for Crypto

Paul Atkins’ plan for the SEC might be the biggest shift in U.S. crypto history. And for projects like Snorter Token, the timing feels perfect.

A fairer playing field, less fear of enforcement, and a huge appetite for new crypto ideas could make $SNORT one of the tokens to watch.

This article is not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.

