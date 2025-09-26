His initiatives – from a fast-track “innovation exemption” to a rulemaking overhaul dubbed Project Crypto – are pitched as a […] The post SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products appeared first on Coindoo.His initiatives – from a fast-track “innovation exemption” to a rulemaking overhaul dubbed Project Crypto – are pitched as a […] The post SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products appeared first on Coindoo.

SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/26 22:35

His initiatives – from a fast-track “innovation exemption” to a rulemaking overhaul dubbed Project Crypto – are pitched as a way to give blockchain companies clarity and confidence after years of regulatory battles.

Atkins has promised that by year-end, firms could have a more straightforward route to launch on-chain products. His plan also includes spelling out clearer standards on what constitutes a security, something he argues will let lawyers and businesses operate without the shadow of constant enforcement actions. The SEC has already softened its stance on staking, stating that most proof-of-stake features do not fall within its remit, though liquid staking could in some cases.

The approach marks a sharp break from former chair Gary Gensler, who prioritized lawsuits and high-profile enforcement, often declaring that “most cryptocurrencies are securities.” Under Atkins, the tone has shifted from confrontation to accommodation.

READ MORE:

Ripple News: Institutional Flows, Stablecoin Utility, XRP Back in Focus

Still, controversy shadows the new chair. The Trump family’s growing involvement in digital assets – including their backing of World Liberty Financial and its USD1 stablecoin – has raised questions about potential conflicts. A New York Times investigation recently tied WLF to large cross-border deals involving the UAE, stoking concern among Democratic lawmakers. When asked about such conflicts at Georgetown University, Atkins avoided specifics, insisting only that the SEC “enforces statutes where necessary” and cannot speak to individual projects.

The balancing act captures Atkins’ challenge: championing innovation in a sector where politics, family ties, and regulatory responsibility now collide. Whether his pro-crypto pivot delivers certainty for markets or fuels new battles over oversight will be tested in the coming months as his exemption framework and modernization drive take shape.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post SEC Chair Promises New Framework to Fast-Track Blockchain Products appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010423-3.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03214-0.52%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Partager
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12036-6.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Partager
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03002-0.59%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0279-1.14%
Partager
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs