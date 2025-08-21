SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Makes Critical Statements! Which Altcoins Can Be Considered Securities?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:34
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.901+2.34%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001364+1.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10206+2.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419+3.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022042+4.42%

With the administration of ADB President Donald Trump, a major shift is taking place in cryptocurrencies.

While Trump’s establishment of a US national Bitcoin reserve is the most obvious example, significant changes are also taking place within established regulatory institutions, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Accordingly, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed a major shift in cryptocurrency regulations, stating that very few tokens should be classified as securities.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, Paul Atkins made statements that contrasted sharply with the views of his predecessor, Gary Gensler.

Atkins’ statements represent a major shift from those of former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who said the vast majority of cryptocurrencies were securities under the SEC’s Howey test standard.

At this point, Paul Atkins said that the SEC’s “Crypto Project,” which aims to set rules for crypto assets, may affect the institution’s approach to cryptocurrencies in the future.

Atkins stated that the SEC will no longer automatically treat tokens as securities. Instead, the SEC will review all the details of the token offering and launch. Atkins stated that how a token is sold and the regulations surrounding it are more important than the token itself.

“We cannot necessarily treat all cryptocurrencies as securities.

The SEC will now proceed with the assumption that the crypto token itself is not a security. The SEC will no longer automatically consider tokens to be securities.

At this point, I think there are very few tokens that are securities. Because to me, how a token is sold and the regulations surrounding it are more important.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-makes-critical-statements-which-altcoins-can-be-considered-securities/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.019-6.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008378+1.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-12.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07434+4.24%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+0.41%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:05
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010194-1.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-5.12%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It