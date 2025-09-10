SEC chairman Paul Atkins says crypto’s time has come

Key Takeaways
- SEC Chairman Paul Atkins declared that ‘crypto’s time has come,’ signaling a significant shift in the regulatory tone towards digital assets.
- The SEC plays a central role in US regulation of digital asset markets, and statements from its leaders are closely watched for policy signals.
Paul Atkins, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, said that crypto’s moment has arrived.
“Crypto’s time has come,” Atkins stated today.
The SEC has been a key regulatory body overseeing digital asset markets in the US, with its leadership changes often signaling potential shifts in crypto policy and enforcement approaches.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-crypto-time-has-come/