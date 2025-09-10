SEC chairman Paul Atkins says crypto’s time has come

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:48
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016699+4.27%

Key Takeaways

  • SEC Chairman Paul Atkins declared that ‘crypto’s time has come,’ signaling a significant shift in the regulatory tone towards digital assets.
  • The SEC plays a central role in US regulation of digital asset markets, and statements from its leaders are closely watched for policy signals.

Paul Atkins, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, said that crypto’s moment has arrived.

“Crypto’s time has come,” Atkins stated today.

The SEC has been a key regulatory body overseeing digital asset markets in the US, with its leadership changes often signaling potential shifts in crypto policy and enforcement approaches.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-crypto-time-has-come/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.008751-3.79%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005645+19.82%
MAY
MAY$0.04249-0.28%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.97%
Union
U$0.00946-3.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.86+4.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras