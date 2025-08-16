SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Project Crypto Will Provide ‘Clarity and Certainty’

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 05:39
U
U$0.021+0.47%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02969-1.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691-3.58%

The Trump nominee made the comments during a televised news interview early Friday morning on Fox Business.

Paul Atkins Once Again Pledges Clearer Crypto Guidelines From the SEC

Project Crypto, a bold new initiative currently being undertaken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will primarily focus on providing “clarity and certainty” to industry players. That’s what SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized during a Fox Business television interview on Friday morning hosted by anchor Maria Bartiromo.

The initiative was officially launched last month after the Trump administration released the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations, a 160-page roadmap for making America “the crypto capital of the world.”

Atkins once described the document as a call to arms of sorts, or more precisely “a commission-wide initiative to modernize the securities rules and regulations to enable America’s financial markets to move onchain.” And now, the Vanderbilt University School of Law graduate is doubling down on that characterization and emphasizing clarity and certainty as the ultimate outcomes of the project.

“For too long now, there was a lot of guesswork and there was, I would say, a hostile environment as far as people trying to innovate,” Atkins explained to Bartiromo. “We’re changing that. Our goal is to give clarity and certainty.”

Atkins also briefly touched on the need to allow public access to private equity. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will allow 401(k) retirement plans to hold alternative assets such as private equity, real estate, and crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure