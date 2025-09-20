SEC Considers Shifting Financial Disclosures to Semi-Annual Reports

Key Points: SEC considering semi-annual disclosure reform, aligning with Trump’s proposal.

Potential shift from quarterly to semi-annual reports.

Impact on public companies and investor communication approaches.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins announced on Friday a reform plan for investor disclosure rules, amidst Donald Trump’s call for semi-annual financial reports.

The shift could impact transparency, aiding long-term corporate strategies but challenging short-term investors reliant on quarterly updates.

SEC Pushes Towards Semi-Annual Reporting Overhauls

Paul Atkins, the former SEC Commissioner, announced the SEC’s intention to reevaluate investor disclosure rules, suggesting semi-annual reports could replace quarterly filings. This move aligns with Donald Trump’s recent comments advocating for similar changes. According to Atkins, many shareholders find more value in earnings calls than traditional reports.

This reform aims to shift away from a focus on short-term profits and encourage a long-term investment outlook. The SEC also plans to explore various channels and methods to enhance the relevance of disclosed information.

Market and Crypto Implications of Reporting Reforms

Did you know? Trump’s suggestion to shift from quarterly to semi-annual reporting echoes his administration’s similar proposals, emphasizing long-term growth over short-term gains.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,477.81 with a market cap of $540.49 billion, constituting 13.39% market dominance. Recent declines include a 1.31% drop over 24 hours, a 5.20% decrease over 7 days, while gaining 95.76% over 90 days (CoinMarketCap).

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts indicate that while immediate market shifts for cryptocurrencies remain minimal, broader financial reforms could encourage crypto’s transparency. However, changes to disclosure regulations might indirectly impact market sentiment, reflecting in traditional financial sectors. Additionally, insights from crypto investment product outflow analysis provide perspective on potential trends and shifts following such regulatory changes.