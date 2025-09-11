SEC delays BlackRock, Franklin Templeton crypto ETF decisions

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/11 06:17
The SEC has extended deadlines for crypto funds tracking Solana and XRP, along with proposals targeting Ether staking.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed decisions on multiple crypto exchange traded funds (ETF) proposals Wednesday, pushing back deadlines for funds including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton.

According to SEC filings, the agency has set a new deadline of Nov. 13 for Franklin’s Ethereum staking amendment, and Nov. 14 for its Solana and XRP ETFs. A proposal seeking to permit staking in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust is now slated for Oct. 30.

The filings do not indicate how the SEC is leaning on the applications; only that more time is needed to evaluate them. The commission is using the maximum extension available before issuing a final decision.

