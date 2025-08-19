SEC Delays Decision on Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Applications

Key Points:
  • The SEC has postponed the decision on Bitcoin and Ethereum EFTs.
  • Deadline extended to October 2025 for Truth Social’s proposal.
  • Market remains unmoved by the procedural extension.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF applications submitted by Trump Media & Technology Group’s Truth Social, extending deadlines to October.

This postponement underscores the ongoing evaluation process of crypto ETFs and its potential impact on market volatility and investor interest in digital assets.

SEC Extends ETF Review: Bitcoin & Ethereum in Focus

The SEC has extended the review period for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF proposals by Trump Media & Technology Group’s Truth Social. This move aligns with other similar postponements for high-profile ETFs. Postponements for CoinShares Litecoin and 21Shares Ripple ETFs have also been issued. The SEC specified the need for more time to assess these applications, underscoring its thorough review process.

Market reactions to the delay have been subdued, with price movements across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin remaining stable. Historical precedents suggest such extensions don’t immediately impact market prices unless outright rejections or approvals occur. Key players, including Truth Social executives, remain publicly silent on the decision.

Stability in Crypto Prices Amid ETF Delays

Did you know? In previous years, SEC postponements of Bitcoin ETF decisions usually led to slight price retracements rather than immediate upticks. This pattern repeats, aligning with the agency’s cautious approach.

As of August 19, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at approximately $114,912.46, with a market cap nearing $2.29 trillion. Despite a minor decrease of 0.44% over the past 24 hours, the currency’s market dominance remains at 59.03%. Data from CoinMarketCap shows recent stability with minor variations.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:34 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates that regulatory delays in crypto ETFs often result in temporary market stagnation. Such evaluations by regulatory bodies like the SEC focus on ensuring investor protection and market stability, influencing global financial strategies.

