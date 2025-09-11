SEC Delays Decision on Grayscale’s Hedera Trust as Firm Updates Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Filings

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:21
Union
U$0.00942-4.46%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10586-16.71%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00190139-3.59%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005082+2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09961-1.16%

In brief

  • The SEC set November 12 as the new deadline for Grayscale’s Hedera Trust.
  • Grayscale submitted updates for its Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin trusts, with both structured to list on NYSE Arca.
  • The delayed decision adds to a wave of over 90 crypto ETF applications, including Solana and XRP products now pending before the Commission.

The SEC has pushed back its decision on Nasdaq’s bid to list the Grayscale Hedera Trust as the investment firm filed updated registrations for its Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin trusts.

The SEC is designating November 12 as the new deadline, according to an order on Grayscale’s Hedera Trust published Tuesday.

On the same day, Grayscale submitted registration statements for its Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust, both of which were filed on Form S-3 as existing vehicles that already report to the SEC.

Bank of New York Mellon is listed as administrator, while Coinbase will serve as custodian and prime broker. Both funds are structured to list on NYSE Arca.

Separately, Grayscale has filed a Form S-1 for the Hedera Trust, marking its initial registration with the SEC on the same day. The S-1 outlines a new product that would trade under the ticker HBAR, contingent on Nasdaq’s pending rule-change request to permit its listing.

Under U.S. securities law, the SEC normally has 180 days to decide on a proposed exchange rule change, but can add another 60 days, often to review comments or amendments before making a final decision.

The latest delay is part of a broader pattern.

Earlier in August, the SEC exercised its final procedural extension on pending Solana ETF applications, pushing the deadline to October 16.

The commission decided it would need more time to assess the Cboe BZX proposals from Bitwise and 21Shares, as well as other filings from Canary Funds and Marinade Finance.

Before August ended, over 90 crypto ETF applications had lined up for SEC action, spanning products tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and other digital assets.

Most are clustered around deadlines set by fall, raising the prospect of multiple rulings in quick succession as the Commission weighs how far to extend approvals beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, which were approved last year.

“Assets with near-term ETF product decisions often command premium pricing on the open market,” Lionel Iruk, managing partner at Empire Legal, said in a statement shared with Decrypt.

An ETF wrapper “unlocks more than fresh liquidity for digital assets,” he said. “It provides the compliance, custody, and transparency frameworks that traditional investors often require before making any investment decision.”

Such a structure “amplifies their appeal beyond the crypto-native audience,” he said, adding that the appeal of crypto ETFs is anchored on their “potential transition from speculative enthusiasm to structured, regulated offerings that meet institutional standards.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338747/sec-delays-decision-grayscale-hedera-trust-bitcoin-cash-litecoin-filings

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.008751-3.79%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005645+19.82%
MAY
MAY$0.04249-0.28%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.97%
Union
U$0.00946-3.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.86+4.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras