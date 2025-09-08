SEC Delays Decision on HBAR and Polkadot ETFs Until November

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/08 18:13
Union
U$0.01007-7.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09909-1.66%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006114+6.72%
Polkadot
DOT$4.024+1.82%
Hedera
HBAR$0.2246+2.38%
SEC Delays Decision on HBAR and Polkadot ETFs Until November

The post SEC Delays Decision on HBAR and Polkadot ETFs Until November appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again hit pause on two altcoin ETF filings, Canary’s Hedera (HBAR) ETF and Grayscale’s Polkadot (DOT) ETF. While the crypto community eagerly awaits approval, the regulator is buying more time, pointing to broader listing rules as the key hurdle. 

Despite the delay, both tokens are holding strong. HBAR is up about 1.8% this week, and Polkadot’s trading volume surged 225%, showing traders are interpreting the delay as procedural rather than a rejection.

SEC Extends the Clock

As per the filings, the SEC has designated an additional 60 days to review both applications, setting November 8 as the final deadline for a decision. This marks the third delay since March, after earlier extensions in April and June.

For the Canary HBAR ETF, Nasdaq initially filed in February, later amending it in March. The SEC has since asked for multiple rounds of public comments, questioning whether the product can be listed under Nasdaq’s commodity-based trust shares rule. Grayscale’s Polkadot ETF faces a nearly identical timeline and delay pattern.

Why the Delay?

The delays are less about the tokens themselves and more about the Generic Listing Standards for spot crypto ETFs. The SEC wants a clear, uniform framework before it greenlights ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As reported earlier, major exchanges, Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX, have already submitted amendments to adjust the definition of “commodity” by removing “excluded commodities,” a move that would smooth the path for broader crypto ETF approvals. In short, the SEC seems to be waiting until the standards are in place before allowing any altcoin-based ETFs.

Market Reactions Stay Positive

Interestingly, both tokens shrugged off the news. HBAR rose 1%, trading around $0.22, while Polkadot surged nearly 4% to $4.03, with trading volume spiking more than 225% in 24 hours. This suggests investors remain optimistic that approval is coming, with Bloomberg analysts still pegging 90% odds of eventual approval.

  • Also Read :
  •   This Week’s US Economic Calendar: CPI, PPI, and Jobs Data to Watch
  •   ,

The upside reaction reflects broader market confidence in spot crypto ETFs after Bitcoin’s success in securing approval earlier this year. Traders seem to be betting that once the SEC finalizes listing standards, HBAR, DOT, and other altcoins could be next in line.

The Bigger Picture

While the wait drags on, the message is clear: the SEC is laying groundwork for a standardized ETF framework, not ruling out altcoins. For now, November 8 is circled on the calendar, but the crypto market is already pricing in a favorable outcome.

If HBAR and Polkadot do get the green light, it won’t just be about these two tokens; it could signal the start of a new wave of altcoin ETFs.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why did the SEC delay the HBAR and DOT ETFs?

The SEC is delaying to establish uniform generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, not due to issues with HBAR or DOT specifically.

How did HBAR and DOT prices react to the delay?

Prices remained resilient; HBAR rose ~1.8% weekly, and DOT surged ~4% with a 225% volume spike, reflecting market optimism.

What are the approval odds for these ETFs?

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 90% chance of eventual approval once the SEC finalizes its broader ETF listing standards.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.01093-6.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0933+3.43%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002698-25.94%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+1.73%
Wink
LIKE$0.010654-2.14%
Pi Network
PI$0.34586+0.32%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy