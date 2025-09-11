SEC delays decision on the Franklin spot Solana ETF

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/11 01:55
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its decision on the Franklin Templeton spot Solana exchange-traded fund.

  • The Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed the decision on Franklin Solana spot ETF.
  • SEC is expected to finally greenlight several crypto ETFs, most likely in October.

In yet another decision that mirrors recent moves by the securities watchdog, SEC has delayed its decision to approve the Franklin spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund. The regulator noted this via a filing on Sept. 10.

The postponement comes days before the filing for the Solana ETF by the issuer was due for its third deadline this coming week. 

It also follows the SEC having designated a longer review period ahead of the first deadline in May and initiated a review in June.

With Franklin Templeton’s application for SEC’s nod for listing and trading of Solana ETF shares in February and form 19b-4 acknowledged in March, the final deadline now moves to mid-November 2025. SEC’s document highlights Nov. 14, 2025.

When can SEC approve Solana spot ETFs?

In recent months, the SEC has delayed decisions on multiple ETF applications, including on Litecoin (LTC) and XRP (XRP). 

Notably, the agency is reviewing more than 90 crypto ETF applications, and following its delays, the anticipation is that a batched approval is coming.

Analysts have allocated a high chance that the regulator will greenlight many of the top altcoin-related funds before the final deadline for some of the applications, with Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF filing having this pegged for October 2, 2025.

Litecoin, Solana and XRP are some of the top altcoins whose ETFs have elicited the most anticipation across crypto. Prices of these tokens soared when various issuers submitted S-1 filings and also when the SEC acknowledged the respective forms 19b-4s.

Solana, with staking also included, sits as one of the most anticipated 

In March, Franklin Templeton said Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem remains undervalued. This is despite the robust growth seen with projects such as Jupiter, Raydium, Jupiter, and Kamino. Market analysts say DeFi and ETFs could be huge catalysts for SOL price.

