SEC delays decisions on Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera altcoin ETFs

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/10 16:05
Union
U$0.00986-1.59%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005969-3.98%

The U.S. SEC has extended its review of the Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications, pushing both deadlines to Nov. 12 amid a growing backlog of altcoin ETF filings.

Summary
  • The SEC delayed NYSE Arca’s Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale’s Hedera ETF to Nov. 12.
  • The agency has repeatedly extended deadlines for multiple altcoin ETFs, including Solana and XRP products.
  • Bloomberg data shows 92 altcoin ETF applications are now pending, with Solana and XRP drawing the most institutional demand.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its decisions on two proposed altcoin ETFs, extending the review period until Nov. 12.

The agency said on Tuesday that it is delaying action on NYSE Arca’s application to list the Bitwise Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF, originally filed in March. On the same day, the SEC also extended its review of Grayscale’s Hedera (HBAR) ETF filing, giving the product the same November deadline.

The delays continue a pattern in which the SEC has opted to use the maximum time allowed under statutory review windows. The SEC has already delayed multiple decisions in recent weeks, including filings tied to Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and other altcoin ETFs.

The current altcoin ETF landscape

The backlog of pending altcoin ETF applications continues to grow. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, there are now 92 crypto-related exchange-traded products awaiting regulatory decisions. Among them, SOL and XRP are drawing the strongest institutional demand, with eight and seven ETF applications pending, respectively.

Meanwhile, momentum is building for new products. On Sept. 8, the agency acknowledged a filing for the Canary Staked SEI ETF, officially starting the review process for what would be the first U.S.-listed SEI fund.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Grayscale has initiated a bold move by submitting fresh applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) involving Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hedera (HBAR), and Litecoin (LTC).Continue Reading:Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$584.1-0.25%
Union
U$0.00987-1.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291+0.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:08
Partager
Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Avalon Labs has embarked on a noteworthy strategic initiative in the cryptocurrency arena, opting to buy back and burn AVL tokens worth $1.88 million. This decision, funded entirely by the firm’s monthly revenue, is aimed at significantly reducing the circulating supply of the token.Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401+4.31%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007019+2.34%
Avalon
AVL$0.1498+9.90%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:28
Partager
Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Circle, the company behind the stablecoin USDC, has entered into a major partnership with Fireblocks, a well-known platform for secure digital asset custody and payments. The collaboration is designed to make it easier for banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to adopt stablecoins in their operations. The arrangement combines the company’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22569-1.54%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002757-4.66%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/10 16:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans

Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics

Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

Paxos pitches PayPal, Venmo rails in bid to issue Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin

MYX Finance up +250% – But the $3 danger zone looms