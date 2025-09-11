SEC delays Franklin spot XRP ETF

Key Takeaways

The SEC has postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot XRP ETF application.

Regulatory concerns about market manipulation and investor protection continue to delay crypto ETF approvals.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission today postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s proposed spot XRP exchange-traded fund, marking another delay in the growing line of crypto ETF applications awaiting regulatory review.

The delay follows a pattern of SEC postponements for various crypto-related investment products.

Franklin’s XRP ETF application, initially filed in February, seeks to offer investors direct exposure to XRP through a traditional investment vehicle traded on US exchanges.

The regulator has historically expressed concerns about market manipulation, custody arrangements, and investor protection in relation to crypto-based investment products.