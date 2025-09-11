SEC Delays Franklin Templeton Solana ETF Decision to November

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/11 04:01
Moonveil
MORE$0.09969-1.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00634-3.05%

TLDR

  • SEC delays Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF ruling to November 14, 2025.
  • Solana ETF decision pushed back as SEC extends final review deadline.
  • SEC grants more time before ruling on Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF.
  • Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF awaits SEC ruling now due mid-November.
  • SEC postpones Solana ETF decision, final verdict set for November 2025.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its decision on Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF to November 14, 2025. The proposed rule change, initially filed in March, now enters a final review phase. This delay gives the Commission more time to evaluate the filing and associated concerns.

SEC Extends Review Period for Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF

Cboe BZX Exchange submitted the rule change to list Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF under BZX Rule 14.11(e)(4). The proposal, filed on March 12, 2025, aimed to list shares of the Franklin Solana Trust. The Commission published the proposal for public comment on March 19, 2025.

On April 29, the SEC extended the initial review period, allowing more time for evaluation and decision-making. Later, on June 17, the Commission formally initiated proceedings under Section 19(b)(2)(B) of the Exchange Act. That move signaled increased scrutiny of Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF proposal.

According to statutory requirements, the SEC had until September 15 to issue a decision. The final date to approve or reject Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF is November 14, 2025.

Key Procedural Moves Mark Ongoing Assessment

The SEC continues to assess whether the proposal meets standards for commodity-based trust shares. The agency is reviewing trading structure, market integrity, and potential manipulation risks tied to Solana exposure. Such factors have influenced past cryptocurrency ETF reviews.

Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF proposal follows a structured path similar to other crypto-related filings. The delay reflects the SEC’s methodical approach rather than a decision on the ETF’s merits. Each extension allows the Commission to gather input and review market implications thoroughly.

This delay comes after prior extensions during the proposal’s lifecycle. Each step followed procedural norms under Section 19(b)(2) of the Securities Exchange Act. These deliberate measures indicate that the SEC seeks comprehensive clarity before finalizing any decision.

November Deadline to Conclude Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF Review

The Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF now awaits a definitive ruling in mid-November. This final phase remains critical, as the ETF seeks regulatory approval to trade under established rules. The SEC will either approve or disapprove the application by the new deadline.

Market observers await clarity on the agency’s broader stance toward digital asset products. The Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF represents one of several filings focused on expanding crypto access through regulated exchanges. Each decision may set precedent for future digital asset ETFs.

While this extension pauses any immediate approval, it aligns with the Commission’s structured timeline. By November 14, 2025, the SEC must conclude its process regarding Franklin Templeton’s Solana ETF filing. Until then, the application remains under active consideration.

 

The post SEC Delays Franklin Templeton Solana ETF Decision to November appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23.53+1.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00634-2.90%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Partager
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$2.04034+5.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01997+4.93%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Partager
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027