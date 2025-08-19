SEC delays Truth Social Crypto ETF decision as political undertones loom

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/19 03:02
While the SEC’s extended review of Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF is procedural, it can be seen as a high-stakes balancing act for an agency caught between crypto innovation and politics. With Trump’s financial interests in the mix, the agency faces unprecedented scrutiny over its next move.

Summary
  • SEC delays ruling on Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF to October 8.
  • Routine extension gains weight due to Trump Media’s involvement and political context.
  • Watchdog group urges rejection, citing conflicts of interest and TMTG’s weak financials.

On August 18, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pushed its deadline to rule on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF to October 8, marking the first delay since NYSE Arca filed the proposal in June.

The extension, though routine for crypto-related ETFs, carries unusual weight given the fund’s ties to President Donald Trump’s media empire and his family’s growing crypto ventures. In its filing, the SEC cited the need for “sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change,” a standard justification that belies the politically charged context surrounding this particular application.

The political minefield facing the SEC’s ETF decision

The SEC’s extension of its review period for Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF follows standard procedure, but the filing’s single public comment reveals why this case is anything but routine.

Accountable.US, a government watchdog group, submitted a blistering critique urging the SEC to reject the proposal, arguing it represents an unprecedented conflict of interest given President Trump’s 52% stake in Trump Media & Technology Group and his family’s growing crypto ventures.

Caroline Ciccone, president of Accountable.US, framed the stakes bluntly:

The submission highlights concerns ranging from the ETF’s proposed custodian, Crypto.com subsidiary Foris DAX, which Ciccone claimed has hundreds of consumer complaints, to TMTG’s shaky financials, including first-quarter 2025 earnings of just $821,200 against a $5 billion market valuation.

Trump’s financial footprint in crypto

The political overtones are compounded by Trump’s own financial footprint in crypto. According to a July update of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his estimated net worth of $6.4 billion has remained largely steady, but nearly $620 million of that figure is now tied to digital assets.

From DeFi projects to branded meme coins, crypto has become a significant pillar of the Trump family’s portfolio. That context raises the stakes around a Truth Social ETF that would put the Trump brand directly into a regulated investment vehicle tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum. With TMTG’s stock down 50% since January 2025, critics argue the ETF could be a lifeline for a struggling business tied directly to the president.

A shifting regulatory landscape

Still, the broader regulatory backdrop has shifted in ways that complicate the narrative. The SEC’s approach to crypto ETFs has evolved significantly since the Trump administration took office.

In July 2025, the agency approved rule changes allowing in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETFs, paving the way for more complex products. This marked a departure from the Biden-era SEC, which only greenlit spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs after court mandates.

The SEC now faces a defining choice. Approving the ETF risks perceptions of favoritism toward a sitting president’s business interests, while rejecting it could invite accusations of political bias. As Ciccone put it: “The commission will have to face these questions: Did they approve the rule because it is the right thing for the country? Or did it do so because it will benefit the president’s business?”

