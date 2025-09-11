SEC Extends Deadline for Franklin XRP ETF Decision

Key Points: SEC extends decision deadline for Franklin XRP ETF to 2025.

XRP price remains stable despite the extension.

Market confidence in eventual ETF approval remains strong.

The U.S. SEC has extended its decision deadline for the Cboe BZX exchange’s listing of the Franklin XRP ETF to November 14, 2025, requiring additional evaluation time.

The extension maintains XRP market stability, reflecting SEC’s complex ETF evaluation, with potential influence on institutional capital and precedents affecting other cryptocurrency ETFs.

SEC Extends Franklin XRP ETF Decision to 2025

The SEC has announced an extension of its decision on the Cboe BZX exchange’s proposal concerning the Franklin XRP ETF. Originally initiated on June 17, the SEC’s new timeline pushes the resolution to November 14, 2025. The main entities involved include Franklin Templeton, Cboe BZX, and the SEC.

Market implications revolve around XRP’s exposure to institutional investment in the U.S. The delay follows an observed pattern of extending review periods seen previously with other cryptocurrency ETFs. The extension signals the SEC’s cautious approach to evaluating digital asset-based financial products.

The crypto community has largely remained positive. Market sentiments, as indicated by Polymarket odds, suggest continued optimism, with expectations for ETF approval still above 90%. No official statements have emerged from major industry voices, including Franklin Templeton or Brad Garlinghouse of Ripple Labs.

XRP Price Stability Amid SEC Review Pattern

Did you know? The SEC has routinely used full review periods for crypto ETFs, similar to prior Bitcoin ETF evaluations, impacting short-term market reactions yet often resulting in eventual approvals.

As per data from CoinMarketCap, XRP currently trades at $3.00, with a market cap nearing 178,969,776,162, maintaining a market dominance of 4.52%. Over the last 90 days, XRP’s price increased by 39.90%, demonstrating its resilience amidst regulatory developments.

XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:14 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton, expressed her ongoing belief in blockchain’s transformative potential: “Blockchain will do to financial services what the internet did to media.”

Insights from Coincu research note that if historical trends hold, the SEC’s cautious stance could eventually lead to an approval. Such outcomes often contribute to increased market confidence and broader adoption of digital assets in regulated markets.