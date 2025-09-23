SEC Eyes Game-Changing Crypto Exemption to Boost Innovation – USA to Become Crypto Hub?

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to introduce what could be one of the most significant shifts in crypto oversight to date. Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed that by year-end the agency intends to roll out an “innovation exemption” designed to let crypto firms bring new products to market without immediately facing what he described as burdensome or incompatible regulatory requirements. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Crypto-Friendly Pivot With Innovation Exemption Plan Speaking on Fox Business, Atkins said the goal is to provide “a stable platform upon which [firms] can introduce their products,” signaling a decisive pivot toward a friendlier stance on digital assets under the Trump administration. Since President Donald Trump took office, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases initiated during Gary Gensler’s tenure as chair, while forming a dedicated crypto task force to chart a new regulatory path. The proposed exemption, still under development, would allow both registrants and non-registrants to quickly deploy blockchain-based services under conditional relief. Atkins has repeatedly suggested that this measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products while the SEC works on broader, fit-for-purpose rules for digital assets. During a roundtable at SEC headquarters in June, the chairman said the agency is considering a “blockchain relief framework” that would make it easier for innovators to experiment under regulatory oversight. He framed the effort as part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.” The exemption, he said, is aimed at encouraging developers and entrepreneurs to innovate domestically rather than moving operations overseas. Atkins also linked the initiative to broader goals for U.S. capital markets. On Tuesday, he noted that the number of publicly traded companies in the country has halved over the past three decades, adding that he wants to “make IPOs great again.” He suggested that crypto-friendly reforms could help reinvigorate public markets by fostering a new wave of tokenized securities. In July, Atkins told reporters that the SEC staff was evaluating frameworks to promote tokenization, including new trading methods and targeted relief for firms building tokenized securities ecosystems. “If it can be tokenized, it will be tokenized,” he said, emphasizing that while the outcomes remain uncertain, the movement of assets on-chain is “inevitable.” While acknowledging uncertainties, he has expressed optimism that the exemption and forthcoming rules will encourage developers and firms to innovate within the United States rather than abroad. Lawmakers, Regulators Accelerate U.S. Bid to Become Global Crypto Hub The SEC is accelerating efforts to define a regulatory framework for digital assets, signaling a break from its historic enforcement-first approach. The move follows months of coordination with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which in August launched a “crypto sprint” to advance President Donald Trump’s call to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” The CFTC has already cleared 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives on registered markets while hosting its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has echoed this acceleration through “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities laws and establish clearer rules for token classification, custody, and trading. Atkins has framed the exemption as a way to prevent innovation from drifting offshore. Speaking at the America First Policy Institute in early August, he declared, “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant.” The exemption would create limited regulatory relief for emerging projects, allowing experimentation under defined conditions while ensuring consumer protections. The initiative builds on momentum from Congress. In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law viewed as a landmark step toward crypto clarity. Atkins later described its passage as a “seminal moment” for lawmakers, paving the way for streamlined compliance and reduced legal uncertainty. Meanwhile, the SEC’s “Crypto Task Force” has been traveling nationwide, holding roundtables in Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley to gather feedback from startups and underrepresented voices. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who spearheads the effort, said the goal is to create rules that balance innovation with accountability. Lawmakers are also pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening retirement markets to crypto, further underscoring Washington’s new appetite for digital asset integrationThe United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to introduce what could be one of the most significant shifts in crypto oversight to date. Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed that by year-end the agency intends to roll out an “innovation exemption” designed to let crypto firms bring new products to market without immediately facing what he described as burdensome or incompatible regulatory requirements. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Crypto-Friendly Pivot With Innovation Exemption Plan Speaking on Fox Business, Atkins said the goal is to provide “a stable platform upon which [firms] can introduce their products,” signaling a decisive pivot toward a friendlier stance on digital assets under the Trump administration. Since President Donald Trump took office, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases initiated during Gary Gensler’s tenure as chair, while forming a dedicated crypto task force to chart a new regulatory path. The proposed exemption, still under development, would allow both registrants and non-registrants to quickly deploy blockchain-based services under conditional relief. Atkins has repeatedly suggested that this measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products while the SEC works on broader, fit-for-purpose rules for digital assets. During a roundtable at SEC headquarters in June, the chairman said the agency is considering a “blockchain relief framework” that would make it easier for innovators to experiment under regulatory oversight. He framed the effort as part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.” The exemption, he said, is aimed at encouraging developers and entrepreneurs to innovate domestically rather than moving operations overseas. Atkins also linked the initiative to broader goals for U.S. capital markets. On Tuesday, he noted that the number of publicly traded companies in the country has halved over the past three decades, adding that he wants to “make IPOs great again.” He suggested that crypto-friendly reforms could help reinvigorate public markets by fostering a new wave of tokenized securities. In July, Atkins told reporters that the SEC staff was evaluating frameworks to promote tokenization, including new trading methods and targeted relief for firms building tokenized securities ecosystems. “If it can be tokenized, it will be tokenized,” he said, emphasizing that while the outcomes remain uncertain, the movement of assets on-chain is “inevitable.” While acknowledging uncertainties, he has expressed optimism that the exemption and forthcoming rules will encourage developers and firms to innovate within the United States rather than abroad. Lawmakers, Regulators Accelerate U.S. Bid to Become Global Crypto Hub The SEC is accelerating efforts to define a regulatory framework for digital assets, signaling a break from its historic enforcement-first approach. The move follows months of coordination with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which in August launched a “crypto sprint” to advance President Donald Trump’s call to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” The CFTC has already cleared 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives on registered markets while hosting its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has echoed this acceleration through “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities laws and establish clearer rules for token classification, custody, and trading. Atkins has framed the exemption as a way to prevent innovation from drifting offshore. Speaking at the America First Policy Institute in early August, he declared, “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant.” The exemption would create limited regulatory relief for emerging projects, allowing experimentation under defined conditions while ensuring consumer protections. The initiative builds on momentum from Congress. In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law viewed as a landmark step toward crypto clarity. Atkins later described its passage as a “seminal moment” for lawmakers, paving the way for streamlined compliance and reduced legal uncertainty. Meanwhile, the SEC’s “Crypto Task Force” has been traveling nationwide, holding roundtables in Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley to gather feedback from startups and underrepresented voices. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who spearheads the effort, said the goal is to create rules that balance innovation with accountability. Lawmakers are also pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening retirement markets to crypto, further underscoring Washington’s new appetite for digital asset integration

SEC Eyes Game-Changing Crypto Exemption to Boost Innovation – USA to Become Crypto Hub?

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/23 22:32
SQUID MEME
GAME$32.3742+8.56%
Boost
BOOST$0.10219+2.53%
American Coin
USA$0.0000005833+3.79%

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to introduce what could be one of the most significant shifts in crypto oversight to date.

Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed that by year-end the agency intends to roll out an “innovation exemption” designed to let crypto firms bring new products to market without immediately facing what he described as burdensome or incompatible regulatory requirements.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Crypto-Friendly Pivot With Innovation Exemption Plan

Speaking on Fox Business, Atkins said the goal is to provide “a stable platform upon which [firms] can introduce their products,” signaling a decisive pivot toward a friendlier stance on digital assets under the Trump administration.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases initiated during Gary Gensler’s tenure as chair, while forming a dedicated crypto task force to chart a new regulatory path.

The proposed exemption, still under development, would allow both registrants and non-registrants to quickly deploy blockchain-based services under conditional relief.

Atkins has repeatedly suggested that this measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products while the SEC works on broader, fit-for-purpose rules for digital assets.

During a roundtable at SEC headquarters in June, the chairman said the agency is considering a “blockchain relief framework” that would make it easier for innovators to experiment under regulatory oversight.

He framed the effort as part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.”

The exemption, he said, is aimed at encouraging developers and entrepreneurs to innovate domestically rather than moving operations overseas.

Atkins also linked the initiative to broader goals for U.S. capital markets. On Tuesday, he noted that the number of publicly traded companies in the country has halved over the past three decades, adding that he wants to “make IPOs great again.”

He suggested that crypto-friendly reforms could help reinvigorate public markets by fostering a new wave of tokenized securities.

In July, Atkins told reporters that the SEC staff was evaluating frameworks to promote tokenization, including new trading methods and targeted relief for firms building tokenized securities ecosystems.

“If it can be tokenized, it will be tokenized,” he said, emphasizing that while the outcomes remain uncertain, the movement of assets on-chain is “inevitable.”

While acknowledging uncertainties, he has expressed optimism that the exemption and forthcoming rules will encourage developers and firms to innovate within the United States rather than abroad.

Lawmakers, Regulators Accelerate U.S. Bid to Become Global Crypto Hub

The SEC is accelerating efforts to define a regulatory framework for digital assets, signaling a break from its historic enforcement-first approach.

The move follows months of coordination with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which in August launched a “crypto sprint” to advance President Donald Trump’s call to make America the “crypto capital of the world.”

The CFTC has already cleared 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives on registered markets while hosting its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has echoed this acceleration through “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities laws and establish clearer rules for token classification, custody, and trading.

Atkins has framed the exemption as a way to prevent innovation from drifting offshore.

Speaking at the America First Policy Institute in early August, he declared, “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant.”

The exemption would create limited regulatory relief for emerging projects, allowing experimentation under defined conditions while ensuring consumer protections.

The initiative builds on momentum from Congress. In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law viewed as a landmark step toward crypto clarity.

Atkins later described its passage as a “seminal moment” for lawmakers, paving the way for streamlined compliance and reduced legal uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s “Crypto Task Force” has been traveling nationwide, holding roundtables in Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley to gather feedback from startups and underrepresented voices.

Commissioner Hester Peirce, who spearheads the effort, said the goal is to create rules that balance innovation with accountability.

Lawmakers are also pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening retirement markets to crypto, further underscoring Washington’s new appetite for digital asset integration.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!