SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

The post How One Trader Turned $125,000 Into $43 Million on Ethereum. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $303-million ETH long position A crypto trader managed to turn a $125,000 deposit into one of the largest Ether positions ever seen on Hyperliquid. Over four months, they compounded every gain into a single Ether (ETH) long, eventually controlling more than $303 million in exposure. At its peak, his equity hit $43 million. When the market began to reverse, they closed the trade entirely, walking away with $6.86 million in realized profit (a 55x return on the initial stake). This outcome shows both the extraordinary potential of aggressive compounding and leverage and how easily it could have unraveled in the opposite direction. Did you know? Ethereum’s dominance in decentralized finance (DeFi): As of July 2024, Ethereum accounted for approximately 59.2% of total value locked (TVL) across all blockchains, with DeFi’s TVL topping $90 billion. The journey from $125,000 to $43 million Back in May, the trader deposited $125,000 into Hyperliquid and opened a leveraged long on ETH. Rather than securing early profits, they rolled every dollar back into the position, steadily increasing the size as price action worked in their favor. Within four months, the position had grown into a $303-million long. At the height of the rally, the account showed more than $43 million in equity, representing a 344x paper return on the original deposit. However, markets turn quickly. In August, amid heightened volatility and heavy selling by large ETH holders, the trader unwound 66,749 ETH longs. The exit locked in $6.86 million, a fraction of the peak paper gains but still a 55x return. Why it worked: Compounding with leverage Two forces powered the run: compounding and leverage. They created exponential growth by recycling every gain into the same trade. Each win funded a larger position, and leverage magnified the effect, accelerating both risk and reward. Crucially,…