The post SEC greenlight triggers XRP, SOL and DOGE spot ETFs December launch in race to $10B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards that allow NYSE Arca, Nasdaq, and Cboe BZX to list spot crypto exchange-traded products without a product-specific 19b-4, compressing the path to market to as little as 75 days. Per Reuters, exchanges now have a clear rulebook for accelerating the market introduction of spot products for eligible assets, and issuers are preparing lineups that extend beyond bitcoin and ether. This change reframes the near-term ETF roadmap into a launch calendar and a flows contest. The calendar depends on whether an asset meets the generic tests that exchanges reference, including the presence of regulated futures trading for a sustained period, exchange surveillance arrangements and robust reference pricing, while the flows contest will be decided by fees, seed sizes and platform distribution. The practical yardstick discussed is a six-month track record of regulated futures trading, which puts Solana over the threshold now, places XRP on track to meet it in mid-November, and leaves Dogecoin already seasoned via U.S.-listed derivatives. The new rules were approved on September 18, so the 75-day outer bound lands in early December, a window that accommodates products that satisfy the generic criteria and have operational plumbing in place. What’s next for spot-ETF approval in the US? For investors, the first order question is which tickers appear first and how capital accumulates compared with the initial adoption curves seen in bitcoin and ether wrappers. The second-order question is which issuer captures scale. The answers can be framed with a probability weighted launch view and a base, bear, and bull flows model that uses JPMorgan’s published range for XRP as the anchor. JPMorgan expects an XRP spot ETF to generate $3 to $8 billion in revenue in the first year, a range wide enough to model fee competition, marketing reach, and… The post SEC greenlight triggers XRP, SOL and DOGE spot ETFs December launch in race to $10B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards that allow NYSE Arca, Nasdaq, and Cboe BZX to list spot crypto exchange-traded products without a product-specific 19b-4, compressing the path to market to as little as 75 days. Per Reuters, exchanges now have a clear rulebook for accelerating the market introduction of spot products for eligible assets, and issuers are preparing lineups that extend beyond bitcoin and ether. This change reframes the near-term ETF roadmap into a launch calendar and a flows contest. The calendar depends on whether an asset meets the generic tests that exchanges reference, including the presence of regulated futures trading for a sustained period, exchange surveillance arrangements and robust reference pricing, while the flows contest will be decided by fees, seed sizes and platform distribution. The practical yardstick discussed is a six-month track record of regulated futures trading, which puts Solana over the threshold now, places XRP on track to meet it in mid-November, and leaves Dogecoin already seasoned via U.S.-listed derivatives. The new rules were approved on September 18, so the 75-day outer bound lands in early December, a window that accommodates products that satisfy the generic criteria and have operational plumbing in place. What’s next for spot-ETF approval in the US? For investors, the first order question is which tickers appear first and how capital accumulates compared with the initial adoption curves seen in bitcoin and ether wrappers. The second-order question is which issuer captures scale. The answers can be framed with a probability weighted launch view and a base, bear, and bull flows model that uses JPMorgan’s published range for XRP as the anchor. JPMorgan expects an XRP spot ETF to generate $3 to $8 billion in revenue in the first year, a range wide enough to model fee competition, marketing reach, and…

SEC greenlight triggers XRP, SOL and DOGE spot ETFs December launch in race to $10B

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 19:09
NEAR
NEAR$3.144+7.01%
Union
U$0.014412+1.03%
SIX
SIX$0.02203-0.58%
Solana
SOL$241.56-2.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187386-5.14%
XRP
XRP$3.0365-2.73%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27182-3.88%

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards that allow NYSE Arca, Nasdaq, and Cboe BZX to list spot crypto exchange-traded products without a product-specific 19b-4, compressing the path to market to as little as 75 days.

Per Reuters, exchanges now have a clear rulebook for accelerating the market introduction of spot products for eligible assets, and issuers are preparing lineups that extend beyond bitcoin and ether.

This change reframes the near-term ETF roadmap into a launch calendar and a flows contest. The calendar depends on whether an asset meets the generic tests that exchanges reference, including the presence of regulated futures trading for a sustained period, exchange surveillance arrangements and robust reference pricing, while the flows contest will be decided by fees, seed sizes and platform distribution.

The practical yardstick discussed is a six-month track record of regulated futures trading, which puts Solana over the threshold now, places XRP on track to meet it in mid-November, and leaves Dogecoin already seasoned via U.S.-listed derivatives.

The new rules were approved on September 18, so the 75-day outer bound lands in early December, a window that accommodates products that satisfy the generic criteria and have operational plumbing in place.

What’s next for spot-ETF approval in the US?

For investors, the first order question is which tickers appear first and how capital accumulates compared with the initial adoption curves seen in bitcoin and ether wrappers.

The second-order question is which issuer captures scale. The answers can be framed with a probability weighted launch view and a base, bear, and bull flows model that uses JPMorgan’s published range for XRP as the anchor.

JPMorgan expects an XRP spot ETF to generate $3 to $8 billion in revenue in the first year, a range wide enough to model fee competition, marketing reach, and macro sensitivity without embedding a directional market call.

The calendar begins with the assets that have already cleared the futures tenure test and sequences those that pass it during the 75-day window.

Solana sits in the first cohort because its regulated futures contracts began trading in March, therefore, the six-month tenure was achieved this week. XRP follows as its regulated futures reach six months around November 19, keeping it inside the post-vote window, while Dogecoin enters the frame via listed U.S. derivatives that have been live for over a year.

The mix of pricing references and surveillance arrangements should be straightforward for these pairs, since benchmark providers cover them and U.S. exchanges already surveil trading across multiple venues.

AssetRegulated futures tenureEarliest practical list windowLaunch likelihood, editorialNotes
SOL≥ 6 monthsOctober to NovemberHighCME listed in March, operational readiness among multiple issuers
XRP≈ 6 months by mid NovemberNovember to DecemberHigh from mid NovemberMeets tenure during the 75 day window, broad U.S. pricing
DOGE> 12 monthsOctober to DecemberMediumListed U.S. derivatives history, strong retail awareness, institutional demand varies

Flows modeling can then layer volumes, wrapper convenience, and fee effects on top of that sequencing.

Bitcoin spot ETFs reached triple-digit billions in assets under management within months, while Ethereum ETFs built a smaller base with more variable net flows. Those analogs argue for bursty adoption outside Bitcoin, where wrapper convenience can pull forward demand on day one and then normalize as market beta and fee differentials take over.

Anchoring on the XRP range and adjusting Solana and Dogecoin for U.S. venue depth, institutional participation via futures, and reference rate maturity produces a working set of bands for the first six to twelve months after the first trade.

AssetBear inflowsBase inflowsBull inflowsRationale
XRP$2.0B$5.0B$8.0BAnchored to JPMorgan range, trims for adverse headlines in bear, assumes multi issuer distribution in bull
SOL$1.5B$3.5B$6.0BSupported by regulated futures depth and on chain activity, scaled below XRP on U.S. exchange share
DOGE$0.5B$1.5B$3.0BHigh retail turnover, institutional allocation smaller, fee sensitivity elevated

The contest to reach the first $10 billion turns on fees, seed size, and pipes

Bitcoin’s experience showed that a low fee paired with broad platform access drives a large share of flows, so the issuers that pair sub-50 basis point pricing with early wirehouse availability and visible seed capital will have an advantage.

If XRP and Solana both clear the calendar milestones above, XRP will have a head start on distribution breadth and brand awareness in the U.S. market, while Solana will benefit from a deeper institutional derivatives footprint and a large active user base.

Dogecoin’s path depends more on wrapper convenience and promotional pricing since the marginal buyer is more fee-sensitive and less benchmark-constrained.

In the race to $10 billion, XRP and DOGE will also benefit from flows into Rex-Osprey’s hybrid spot ETF launch this week. XRPR is a spot-based XRP ETF, but not purely spot. It holds a large chunk of actual XRP directly but also uses other exposure mechanisms, making it a “hybrid spot” or “spot-plus” ETF rather than an entirely direct-hold fund.

Macro and market structure variables will shape the bands. Monetary policy has shifted toward easing, liquidity conditions have improved, and exchange equities rallied on the rule change, which sets a supportive backdrop for risk allocation into new wrappers.

That said, Ethereum’s recent sequence of net outflows shows how quickly flows can retrace when market beta turns or when fee differentials are small relative to tracking and spread costs.

Therefore, new alt wrappers will show lumpier daily prints through month three, stabilizing as secondary market spreads compress and model portfolios evaluate the cost of spot exposure via ETFs versus existing on-exchange inventory.

Issuer behavior adds another layer

The fastest path to asset growth involves multiple SKUs under the same ticker umbrella, including share classes with temporary fee waivers and currency-hedged sleeves. The generic listing path makes baskets feasible alongside single asset funds, which draws in allocation models that prefer diversified exposure.

As S-1s post, fee tables and authorized participant rosters will reveal where early scale concentrates, and those disclosures will determine whether one issuer captures an outsized share, as seen in Bitcoin, or whether flows fragment more evenly across brands.

The rule vote created a narrow window, the mechanics are now defined, and the first wave of spot products can be staged against a 75-day calendar.

The rule change is effective for the main U.S. listing venues, which means first prints can emerge as soon as operational work is complete.

The market conversation is already dense, which keeps attention on the first set of filings, fee cards, and seed disclosures that will convert the calendar and the bands above into live trading data.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-greenlight-triggers-xrp-sol-and-doge-etfs-december-launch-in-race-to-10b/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Partager
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Partager
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization