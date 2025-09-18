SEC Greenlights "Fast-Track" for Digital Asset ETPs; Crenshaw Cries Foul

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/18 11:00
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195466+0.40%

SEC Greenlights "Fast-Track" for Digital Asset ETPs; Crenshaw Cries Foul

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a landmark rule change that will allow exchanges to adopt generic listing standards for certain exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those holding digital assets. This move effectively creates a "fast-track" for new digital asset ETPs to come to market without the traditional, individualized SEC review process, which has been a major hurdle for the industry.

While undoubtedly hailed as a significant regulatory breakthrough by those in the digital asset space, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from no less than SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw herself. Commissioner Crenshaw, in a dissenting statement, expressed concern that the SEC is "passing the buck" on its responsibility to protect investors by fast-tracking what she considers to be nascent and unproven products.

A Breakthrough Years in the Making

This new rule represents a major inflection point for digital assets, which have historically faced a long and arduous path to gaining regulatory approval in the U.S. The SEC has a long history of delaying or denying applications for digital asset ETPs, particularly those holding spot cryptocurrencies. For example, the first spot Bitcoin ETF application was filed in 2013, but it took until January 2024, and a landmark court ruling, for the first one to be approved. Similarly, approvals for other spot crypto ETFs were also subject to multiple delays, often taking the maximum 240 days for a decision.

The generic listing standard is a game-changer because it mirrors a framework that has been successful for other asset classes. In 2019, the SEC adopted a similar rule, known as the "ETF Rule," which dramatically streamlined the approval process for traditional stock and bond ETFs. This new digital asset ETP rule is expected to have a similar effect, allowing for a wave of new products to enter the market more quickly and efficiently.

Who Wins?

This new framework is poised to benefit a wide range of digital assets beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, which were the first to receive spot ETP approvals in 2024. Firms that have filed for ETPs tied to cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Cardano (ADA) are now in a prime position to see their products listed.

The fast-track process will significantly reduce the time it takes for these products to go from filing to trading. Instead of the lengthy, bespoke review that could take months or even years, qualifying digital asset ETPs will now be able to list if they meet the new generic standards. This change is expected to open the door to a more diverse crypto ETP market, including potential index funds and baskets of cryptocurrencies.

ETPs ≠ ETFs

Despite the excitement, Commissioner Crenshaw's statement highlights a significant concern: the potential for investor confusion. She points out that while all ETFs are ETPs, not all ETPs are ETFs. ETPs approved under the new framework are governed by the Securities Act of 1933, which offers fewer investor protections than the Investment Company Act of 1940 that governs ETFs.

The 1940 Act provides protections related to independent board oversight, conflicts of interest, and regular SEC examinations, which are not required for ETPs under the 1933 Act. Crenshaw warns that investors may incorrectly assume they have the same level of protection for these new digital asset ETPs as they do for traditional ETFs, which she believes is "legally incorrect and practically dangerous."

➢ Stay ahead of the curve. Join Blockhead on Telegram today for all the latest in crypto.
+ Follow Blockhead on Google News

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

The US SEC on Wednesday approved new listing rules for major exchanges, paving the way for a surge of crypto spot exchange-traded funds. On Wednesday, the regulator voted to let Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca adopt generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. The decision clears the final hurdle for asset managers seeking to launch spot ETFs tied to cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ether. In July, the SEC outlined how exchanges could bring new products to market under the framework. Asset managers and exchanges must now meet specific criteria, but will no longer need to undergo drawn-out case-by-case reviews. Solana And XRP Funds Seen to Be First In Line Under the new system, the time from filing to launch can shrink to as little as 75 days, compared with up to 240 days or more under the old rules. “This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for,” Bloomberg research analyst James Seyffart said on X, predicting a wave of new products in the coming months. The first filings likely to benefit are those tracking Solana and XRP, both of which have sat in limbo for more than a year. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the approval reflects a commitment to reduce barriers and foster innovation while maintaining investor protections. The move comes under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has signaled strong support for digital assets after years of hesitation during the Biden era. New Standards Replace Lengthy Reviews And Repeated Denials Until now, the commission reviewed each application separately, requiring one filing from the exchange and another from the asset manager. This dual process often dragged on for months and led to repeated denials. Even Bitcoin spot ETFs, finally approved in Jan. 2024, arrived only after years of resistance and a legal battle with Grayscale. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the streamlined rules could apply to any cryptocurrency with at least six months of futures trading on the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. That means more than a dozen tokens may now qualify for listing, potentially unleashing a new wave of altcoin ETFs. SEC Clears Grayscale Large Cap Fund Tracking CoinDesk 5 Index The SEC also approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano. Alongside this, it cleared the launch of options linked to the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and its mini contract, broadening the set of crypto-linked derivatives on regulated US markets. Analysts say the shift shows how far US policy has moved. Where once regulators resisted digital assets, the latest changes show a growing willingness to bring them into the mainstream financial system under established safeguards
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.78%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 12:40
Partager
FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a statement on new cryptocurrency regulations. The intentions of these guidelines ought to be clear; they should provide a defined picture of what is considered legal and illegal for companies operating in crypto, allowing innovation while protecting consumers and upholding market integrity.  The move will be […]
Movement
MOVE$0.13+2.76%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01696+0.95%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 12:00
Partager
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.11881-0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01707+2.27%
GET
GET$0.008004-1.11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger