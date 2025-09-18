SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR:

  • SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE.
  • New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays.
  • Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework.
  • Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs can launch, but this step moves process forward.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to simplify how crypto exchange-traded products reach the market. The decision allows exchanges to approve certain commodity-based trust shares without waiting months for individual filings. This step could speed up launches and give investors more choices. 

Exchanges such as Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE now have a clearer path forward. Market watchers expect new products to roll out faster under the updated framework.

SEC Streamlines Crypto ETP Approval Process 

According to an SEC press release, the Commission voted to approve generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. The approval covers exchange-traded products holding spot commodities, including digital assets. It applies to major exchanges, including Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE.

The new standards mean exchanges can list products that meet specific requirements without filing separate rule change proposals under Section 19(b). This change removes a step that often slowed approvals. 

The SEC stated that the move helps keep U.S. capital markets at the center of financial innovation.

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins said the new standards improve access for investors and reduce barriers to listing digital asset products. Jamie Selway, Director of the Division of Trading and Markets, called it a rules-based approach that still prioritizes investor protections.

Eleanor Terrett of Fox Business noted in a post on X that experts believe this could bring more crypto ETPs to market. She quoted Xethalis of Multicoin Capital, who said some thresholds remain, meaning more regulatory work is expected.

First Listings Include Grayscale and Bitcoin Options

The SEC approval also clears the way for the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to be listed and traded. The fund holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 Index, giving investors exposure to a diversified basket of major tokens.

Alongside the fund, the Commission approved new options contracts tied to the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index and its mini version. 

These include p.m.-settled contracts with monthly, nonstandard, and quarterly expirations. This adds more tools for traders looking to hedge or speculate on Bitcoin price movements.

Industry participants see this as a sign that the SEC is willing to work with exchanges to expand crypto access in a controlled way. While this does not open the door to every product, it signals progress toward a smoother process.

Market participants will watch closely to see how quickly new ETPs are listed under the revised rules. If products reach the market faster, it could bring more liquidity and trading opportunities for investors focused on crypto price trends.

